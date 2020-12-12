Chargers Activate Justin Jackson from Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated running back Justin Jackson from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return and waived linebacker Asmar Bilal. The team also activated linebacker B.J. Bello from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The Chargers made a pair of practice squad transactions as well, signing punter Lachlan Edwards to the practice squad and releasing wide receiver Manasseh Bailey.
A seventh-round selection in 2018, Jackson set single-game career highs in Week 8 at Denver with 142 yards from scrimmage (89 rushing, 53 receiving). He has rushed for 591 yards and a pair of touchdowns while adding 288 receiving yards in 26 career games for the Bolts.
Bello has appeared in 29 games with the Bolts, Cleveland, Philadelphia and the New York Jets over the last four seasons. He totaled nine special teams tackles, including one in his NFL debut. As an undrafted rookie from Illinois State in 2017 for the Browns, Bello registered a QB hit on defense and five special teams tackles while appearing in all 16 games.
Edwards averages 45.5 yards on 338 career punts. He has a career net punting average of 40.2 yards. Over his four seasons with the New York Jets (2016-19), Edwards placed 108 punts inside the 20-yard line compared to just 16 touchbacks.