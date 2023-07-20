Camp Preview: Why the Bolts Cornerbacks Could be Among the NFL's Best 

Samuel, who was consistently solid in 2022, then had a breakout playoff game with three first-half interceptions in Jacksonville.

And if you're looking for a player who could carve out a larger role for himself this season, Taylor could fit the bill in the slot.

Chargers Passing Game Coordinator/Secondary Coach Tom Donatell said this offseason that Taylor is on the short list of players vying for playing time there.

"We've got to find out who our Star position is. Is it going to be him, [Derwin James, Jr.], Star by committee?," Donatell said.

If Taylor grows into a starting role, he might not play as much special teams as he did a year ago. But Deane Leonard is expected to once again play a key role in that phase just as a he did as a rookie.

Don't forget that Taylor and Leonard teamed up on punt coverage to help force the eventual game-changing takeaway in a home win against Denver.

Kemon Hall and Michael Jacquet both have experience in this scheme and could be candidates for the practice squad in 2023.

A trio of undrafted rookies — Cam Brown, Amechi Uzodinma and Taiwan Mullen — round out the cornerback group.

