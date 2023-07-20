Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Camp Preview: Why the Bolts Cornerbacks Could be Among the NFL's Best 

Jul 20, 2023 at 02:00 PM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

CB1

Chargers Training Camp is on the horizon. The Bolts will host 10 open practices as they welcome fans back to Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa.

The Bolts are looking for a repeat appearance in the postseason as they enter Year 3 under Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley, and have a roster filled with talent and work ethic.

Chargers.com will take a look at each position group leading up to training camp. The cornerbacks are up next.

Who's on the roster?

J.C. Jackson (6th NFL season; 2nd with Chargers), Michael Davis (7;7), Asante Samuel, Jr., (3;3), Ja'Sir Taylor (2;2), Deane Leonard (2;2), Kemon Hall (3;2), Michael Jacquet (2;2), Cam Brown (1;1), AJ Uzodinma (1;1) and Taiwan Mullen (1;1).

Camp outlook

The Bolts had one of the league's best cornerback groups a season ago.

That was evident by the fact that the Chargers ranked seventh in the NFL by allowing 200.4 passing yards per game.

But as this group gets even more comfortable with Brandon Staley's scheme, it has the potential to be even better in 2023.

The unit is still headlined by J.C. Jackson, who provides All-Pro potential if he's on the field.

But with Jackson missing most of the 2022 season due to injury, the trio of Michael Davis, Asante Samuel, Jr. and Ja'Sir Taylor thrived during a playoff push.

Davis was one of the league's most consistent corners in the second half of the season and led the NFL in passes defended from Weeks 9 to 18 last season.

Photos: Bolts Defense Shows Out at Media Day

Take a look at the Chargers Defense in uniform at Media Day 2023

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
1 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
2 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
3 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
4 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
5 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
6 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
7 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
8 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
9 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
10 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
11 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
12 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
13 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
14 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
15 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
16 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
17 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
18 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
19 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
20 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
21 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
22 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
23 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
24 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
25 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
26 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
27 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
28 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
29 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
30 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
31 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
32 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
33 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
34 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
35 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
36 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
37 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
38 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
39 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
40 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
41 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
42 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
43 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
44 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
45 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
46 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
47 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
48 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
49 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
50 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
51 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
52 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
53 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
54 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
55 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
56 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
57 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
58 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
59 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
60 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
61 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
62 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
63 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
64 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
65 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
66 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
67 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
68 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
69 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
70 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
71 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
72 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
73 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
74 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
75 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
76 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
77 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
78 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
79 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
80 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
81 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
82 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
83 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
84 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
85 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
86 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
87 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
88 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
89 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
90 / 90

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Samuel, who was consistently solid in 2022, then had a breakout playoff game with three first-half interceptions in Jacksonville.

And if you're looking for a player who could carve out a larger role for himself this season, Taylor could fit the bill in the slot.

Chargers Passing Game Coordinator/Secondary Coach Tom Donatell said this offseason that Taylor is on the short list of players vying for playing time there.

"We've got to find out who our Star position is. Is it going to be him, [Derwin James, Jr.], Star by committee?," Donatell said.

If Taylor grows into a starting role, he might not play as much special teams as he did a year ago. But Deane Leonard is expected to once again play a key role in that phase just as a he did as a rookie.

Don't forget that Taylor and Leonard teamed up on punt coverage to help force the eventual game-changing takeaway in a home win against Denver.

Kemon Hall and Michael Jacquet both have experience in this scheme and could be candidates for the practice squad in 2023.

A trio of undrafted rookies — Cam Brown, Amechi Uzodinma and Taiwan Mullen — round out the cornerback group.

Quick quote

"Guys were getting on the same page, playing together as a unit and that's what we expect to continue to build off of that and get J.C. back in the fold healthy and continue to build the depth and continuity within our group." — Donatell on the continuity within the cornerback group.

CB2

Player to watch: J.C. Jackson

We're going with Jackson here, even if his status for training camp is unknown at the moment.

He suffered a torn patellar tendon in Week 7 of the 2022 season and then spent the next eight months grinding away at his rehab.

And the update Jackson provided to reporters in mid-June was a positive one.

"I wouldn't put a percentage on it," Jackson said. "But I'm getting there. I'm almost to where I want to be."

Jackson later noted he was given a seven to eight-month recovery timeline and said he's "right on track" with that.

Jackson also noted he was scheduled for a doctor appointment on June 19 to determine if he would be cleared for camp.

We'll soon find out if the Pro Bowler is on the field in the early days of camp.

But in looking at Jackson's potential impact this season, imagine a scenario where he is fully healthy and back at the top of his game.

In this case, the Bolts could have an elite cornerback group of Jackson, Davis, Samuel and Taylor, and one that could help lead the Chargers on a deep playoff run.

CB3

Key question: Can Michael Davis replicate his late-season success?

A thought to ponder: would the Bolts have made the playoffs last season without Davis?

Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco noted Davis' stellar late-season play after the 2022 season was over.

"I don't like to single out players, but I couldn't be more proud of a player and how he played this year," Telesco said.

Davis has had a rollercoaster NFL journey so far, going from undrafted free agent to getting a sizable contract to then having to learn a new defensive scheme.

It took Davis 25 or so games to click with that system, but there's no denying he did in the final two months of the 2022 season.

"He got his opportunity this year and he just played lights out for us. Without how we played, I don't know if we would have had 10 wins this year," Telesco said. "He's just so competitive on the football. He is just a rock-solid player for us. I am really proud of how he handled the whole offseason, the regular season."

Davis was bumped out of the No. 1 cornerback spot when Jackson arrived last year but was thrust back into that role when Jackson was injured.

If Jackson can regain his previous form and Davis plays like he did down the stretch last season, the Chargers could end up with a pair of top corners in their secondary.

That high level of play could be needed, especially with the gauntlet of quarterbacks the AFC is offering up this season.

Bolt Up!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Which Chargers Player Got the Nod as the Team's Non-QB MVP?

The Athletic and Pro Football Focus both recently tabbed Joey Bosa as the pick for the Chargers most valuable non-quarterback

news

A Conversation With: Chargers Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris

The former USC safety recently joined the Bolts after spending the past decade as a collegiate coach

news

Camp Preview: How Eric Kendricks' Addition Will Impact the Bolts Defense

The veteran linebacker will be called upon to tie all three levels of the Chargers defense together in his first season in powder blue

news

5 Things to Know About Chargers 2023 Training Camp

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the start of camp next week

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed rookie outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (selected No. 54 overall).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Darrius Shepherd

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign DL Nick Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Nick Williams.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:

news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.

news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.

news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.

news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

Latest News
Advertising