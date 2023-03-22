Celebrate Women's History Month with Kavita Dhillon

In recognition of Women's History Month, the Chargers are highlighting an employee each week in the month of March. Today's spotlight is on Kavita Dhillon, who is the Director of Game Presentation for the Chargers. Kavita grew up in Vancouver, B.C., Canada and completed her Marketing Management Diploma at Langara College, and went on to complete her B.A. in Health, Exercise, and Sport Sciences with concentration in Sport Management at University of Pacific.

Did you always have a desire to work in sports?

When I was young, in some capacity I did desire to work in sports. At the age of 10, I wanted to "play in the NBA." I loved basketball, and playing sports in general but never imagined I could work on the business side of sports.

I was working on my associates in marketing management, in Vancouver, B.C. – still unsure what industry I would work in – when I had the chance to participate in the Disney International College Program. It was during this program in Orlando, where I spoke to other American students who were in sport management programs, that the desire to work in the professional sports industry was sparked!

How'd you get your start?