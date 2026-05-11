Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month With Nina Phan

Introducing Nina Phan, Manager, Business Development.

Tell us a little bit about what you do at the Chargers:

I work in partnerships development, connecting brands to the Chargers fanbase through various platforms. We help partners achieve their marketing and business goals while enhancing the fan experience on gameday and across our channels.

What is the most rewarding part of your job and why?

The most rewarding part of my job is building relationships, learning our partners' businesses, and seeing the power of sports drive their success. I also value hearing fan stories and their connection to sports.

What advice do you have for those trying to get into the sports industry?

In sports, you'll hear 'no' more than 'yes.' Keep showing up and stay relentless in positivity and coachability. Trust that relationships and work ethic turn into opportunity.

Dead or alive, which influential figures in AAPI history would you want to have dinner with? Why?

Jackie Chan built a global career through discipline, humility, and risk-taking, while Kim Ng broke barriers in sports leadership and showed the power of long-term persistence. (I'd round out the dinner table with Ichiro Suzuki and Suni Lee.)

Tell us about a person who has inspired you and/or impacted your career today: