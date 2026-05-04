Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month With Joshua Tran

Introducing Joshua Tran, Business Intelligence Manager for the Chargers.

Tell us a little bit about what you do at the Chargers:

As Manager, Business Intelligence, I oversee our Salesforce instance and various business tools that support our sales and service teams across the organization. My role includes building reports and dashboards, assisting with sales lead generation, and developing processes to improve efficiency in our day-to-day business operations.

What is the most rewarding part of your job and why?

The ability to contribute my skills to a team I genuinely care about has been very rewarding. As a lifelong Charger fan, having the opportunity to impact the organization has been incredibly fulfilling.

What advice do you have for those trying to get into the sports industry?

Focus on becoming great at your craft and develop your skill set first. Instead of only looking for jobs in sports, figure out what you're passionate about and what you do best, then find the role within sports that aligns with those strengths.

Dead or alive, which influential figures in AAPI history would you want to have dinner with? Why?

Dante Basco voiced many characters in some of my favorite shows during my childhood. At the time, there weren't many AAPI figures represented on television, so seeing someone like him succeed was meaningful. I'd love to hear about his experiences as a young Asian American actor in the 90s and 2000s, the challenges he faced, and how he overcame them.

Tell us about a person who has inspired you and/or impacted your career today: