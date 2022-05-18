Three Takeaways: Reunited Teammates Bryce Callahan and Christian Covington Explain the Chargers' 'Special Group' on Defense

As veteran defensive lineman Christian Covington prepares for his eighth season in the NFL and second year with the Bolts, he knew he wanted to be part of 'building something special' the moment he first got to L.A. last season.

On Monday, Covington expressed he's 'excited as ever' for the 2022 season and called it a 'blessing' to be able to re-sign with the Chargers. He talked about how the defense is building chemistry during the offseason.

"The offseason has been going great with this team," Covington said. "We're getting it in the weight room, we're getting it on the field. We're coming together as a true brotherhood right now. Competition is competition at the end of the day. I'm happy to be here. I'm ready to fight. I'm ready to work. I know no matter what that this team is going to be successful, so I'm ready to contribute in any way I can."

Covington talked about contributing to the Bolts defense in 2022 by focusing on making an impact as a pass rusher and upping his sack total from last season. He also explained his role as a veteran defensive lineman and his thoughts on all the new additions to the Bolts defense this offseason.

"This is a special group," he said. "A really special group from every single position that everybody sees. Everybody knows the type of guys that we've brought in. Everybody knows the caliber [of these guys], what they bring to the table and what they will bring to the table every Sunday. To be able to contribute to that front, from a veteran's perspective, that's my job. I'm going to do whatever it takes to bring that success on the field."

Covington went into detail into what defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson have added to the Bolts D-line room.