5 Things To Know About Brendan Nugent

Here are five things to know about Chargers offensive line coach Brendan Nugent.
18-year coaching veteran
Nugent joins the Chargers as their new offensive line coach after former Chargers offensive line coach Frank Smith was hired as the Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator. Nugent has coached at three-levels of football, serving as a position coach in high school, college and the National Football League. Before joining the Chargers staff Nugent has worked for the Chicago Bears as their offensive quality control coach (2013-14) and the New Orleans Saints as their offensive line coach (2015-2021).
Moving from the East Coast to West Coast
Nugent was born and raised in White Plains, New York. He attended Archbishop Stepinac High School where he later took his first coaching job as a linebackers coach in 2004. 17 years later, Nugent makes the move to join Brandon Staley and company for his first job on the West Coast.
Coached with Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi in New Orleans
Nugent joined the Saints in 2015 as an offensive line coach and worked along side Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, who was in his second coaching stint with the Saints as a quarterbacks coach then. During Nugent's time in New Orleans he worked with offensive lineman who received 10 Pro Bowl selections.
Played Linebacker at Catholic University of America for three years
Nugent took his talents to the collegiate level as a linebacker for the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. from 2001-2003. During the 2003 season, Nugent played in nine games for the Cardinals and recorded 54 total tackles.
Has shown his versatility throughout his career
Nugent got his start as a collegiate coach at the University of Iowa from 2005-06, where he was the offensive undergraduate assistant and later received a degree in political science. He then moved to Williams and Mary University in Williamsburg, Virginia to serve as the team's running backs coach. Nugent oversaw three different positions groups as well, from 2008 to 2011 Nugent oversaw the running backs, tight ends and wide receivers.
Before making the jump to the NFL, Nugent served as a special teams assistant and offensive quality control coach in the Canadian Football League for the Montreal Alouettes during the CFL's 2012 season.
Bolt Up for 2022!
Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.