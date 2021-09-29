Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Brandon Staley Talks Win Against the Chiefs on 'The Herd' 

Sep 28, 2021 at 05:17 PM
Staley Bolts Buzz pic

On Monday, the Chargers' head coach Brandon Staley joined 'The Herd' with Colin Cowherd to discuss the Bolts big win on the road in Week 3. Take a look at some top quotes from the interview below:

Coach Staley's decision to go for it on 4th-and-9

"The number one storyline is that I really trust Justin Herbert. I felt like our matchups were good outside. I wanted Justin to be the decider in the game that's what was really important to me. I feel like what you can't do against [the Chiefs] is be a field goal operation…I felt like Justin having the ball in his hands would give us the best chance to win the game, not just compete in the game…I still felt like at 4th-and-9, in my mind we were still going. I felt like Justin operated exactly how I knew he would andI felt like he was the best player on the field."

What moment did he know Justin Herbert was 'different'

"I think when people talk about Justin and what's truly amazing about him is the first thing that they talk about are not his physical gifts. They talk about his intangibles, his toughness, his smarts, that he's one of the guys and I felt like when you meet him he does have that presence that you're looking from a franchise quarterback…I just know how much I love competing with the guy."

Enjoying the plane ride home from Kansas City

"I think that anytime you can go on the road in the National Football League, or any other level, and win that you have to respect that, and you have to cherish it. I think what's awesome on the plane is when you can go up to the front and to be with your guys and kind of unpack the game."

