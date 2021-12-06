Three Takeaways: How Did 'Energy' and 'Purpose' Fuel the Bolts' Big Win Over Bengals?

The Chargers went into Cincinnati in need of a win to start off their December slate of games and won so in a big way. The Bolts pulled off the 41-22 victory over the Bengals behind quarterback Justin Herbert's three touchdown passes. The Bolts came to play on defense too, forcing the Bengals to turn the ball over four times, including a 61-yard scoop and score by cornerback Tevaughn Campbell in the fourth quarter.

After the game, Staley talked about what went into the win for the now 7-5 Chargers who stay in the playoff hunt with their performance on Sunday.

"This was a really good team win for us," Staley said. "We came out with a lot of energy, played with a lot of purpose. I think we played the way we are capable of playing. I thought our execution and our energy were fantastic in the game … We finished the game playing our best football as a team … I felt like it was a team win in every aspect."

The Bolts defense put a big emphasis on containing running back Joe Mixon, especially after the Bengals put up 100 plus rushing yards in each of the last two games. The Bolts' effort paid off as they were able to hold Mixon to 54 yards on the day.

After the game, linebacker Kyzir White talked the complete performance the defense put together.

"We knew what we were capable of," White said. "Last week we had a bad taste in our mouth. I feel like we let the running backs get too loose in Denver. We wanted to accept that challenge this week. Joe Mixon is a top five back, and we wanted to come out there and shut them down."

Wide receiver Mike Williams, who had 110 receiving yards on the day, talked about what this means especially at this point in the season.