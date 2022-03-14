Charles Davis on How Chargers Players "Followed" Brandon Staley in Year 1

NFL on CBS and NFL Media analyst Charles Davis saw the Bolts a few times over the 2021 season.
Because of calling some games, he got a close look at what head coach Brandon Staley did in his first season with the team.
We caught up with Davis at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine where he shared his thoughts on what Staley and his staff brought to the Bolts.
On head coach Brandon Staley
"You know all the elements are there and coming and building. You see a head coach, Brandon Staley, in his first year where a team followed him. We on the outside may have said, 'I don't know about all this going for it on fourth down. I don't know about all these two-point conversions.' But the team believes in him, and I think it's gonna pay dividends in the future."
On players who had career seasons under Staley and his coaching staff
"I really think that they did what we always talk about with coaches saying that they're about which is, 'I coach to what my talent is, to the strengths of my players, to what the best part of my team is going to be.' Not everybody actually does that! I think he and his staff evaluated this team, unlocked some potential in some guys, and opened up a pathway for them to fulfill it.
"But the biggest thing was they gave [the players] confidence to go ahead and be themselves, go ahead and try, go ahead and pursue what they think is the best version of themselves. I think we saw a lot of that with that team this year."
Take a look back at the best photos of the Bolts 2021 postgame celebrations.
Bolt Up for 2022!
Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.