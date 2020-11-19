Bolts Business Highlights: Volume VI

NEED TO KNOW
- Last week, the Chargers App ranked 5th in push notification engagement amongst the 20 NFL teams on Yinzcam, a mobile app provider
- Thanks to an focus on high quality video content, the Chargers official YouTube saw a 35.5% YoY increase in subscribers
- This week, the Chargers will host a Take Charge event for LAUSD high school football players to learn about the operations of a NFL team
CONTENT SPOTLIGHT: MIC'D UP VIDEO SERIES
Each week, we show you a gameday from one of player's perspective in our Mic'd Up video series. Check out Melvin Ingram's video above!
- Ingram's Mic'd Up has already garnered over 3.3k view on YouTube in less than 48 hours
- The corresponding tweet has over 80.6k impressions
PARTNER SPOTLIGHT: RECHARGED POWERED BY SOCAL GAS
We've teamed up with our friends at SoCal Gas to create the Recharged video series. Recharged is a documentary style video series capturing various in-depth aspects of the organization.
Go in depth with the equipment staff, football logistics and infection control team as they break down exactly what it takes to get an NFL team on the road amidst a global pandemic.
CHARGERS IN THE COMMUNITY: FIRST DOWN FOR FIRST BOOKS
Students who fall behind in reading comprehension before 3rd grade are more likely to struggle academically later in life.
That's why this season, whenever the Bolts get a first down, $100 worth of books will be donated to local youth courtesy of the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund.
Chargers staff and players will also host monthly virtual readings throughout the season. Learn More
