Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XVIII

MEET THE CHARGERS 2021 DRAFT CLASS
- It was a busy few days for the Chargers, as the team drafted nine new players in the 2021 NFL Draft. Click below to see all our content coverage from Draft weekend! Read More
THE BOLTS DRAFT EXPERIENCE POWERED BY SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA TOYOTA
- Before the draft kicked off on Thursday night, the Chargers held a Bolts Draft Experience show exclusively live in the Chargers App!
- Hosted by Chris Hayre and Francisco Pinto, the show featured guest appearances by LaDainian Tomlinson, Derwin James, Joey Bosa and Justin Herbert. Check out the full show below!
JOIN OUR 2021 DOGGIE DRAFT!
- The Bolts and Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar want to help you find your next superstar pup and help these undrafted "furry" free agents find their fur-ever home. Drafted to the 2021 Doggie Draft from Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego County partner shelters, learn more about this year's picks and follow the link to meet your #1 Doggie Draft pick.
The 2021 NFL Draft may be in the books, but the Chargers have always found success with undrafted free agents like future hall of famer, Antonio Gates and star running back, Austin Ekeler. And now, the Bolts and Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar want to help you find your next superstar pup and help these undrafted "furry" free agents find their fur-ever home.
