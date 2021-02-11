Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume VI

Feb 11, 2021 at 12:01 PM
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)

CONTENT SPOTLIGHT: PAINTING A MASTERPIECE: JUSTIN HERBERT'S RECORD BREAKING SEASON

Last Saturday at the NFL Honors, it was announced that Justin Herbert was named The Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year for the 2020 season.

To help celebrate the achievement, we brought in artist Jonas Never to paint a mural celebrating Herbert's historic year.

PARTNER SPOTLIGHT: HERBERT NAMED 2020 PEPSI ZERO SUGAR NFL ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

In addition to being named AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, Justin Herbert was also named the 2020 Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year!

Each week, five nominees were chosen for the Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Week and fans voted for the winner on NFL.com. Herbert won the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week award nine times in 2020 which tied for the most times a player won the award in a season since 2004 (Ben Roethlisberger.) Read More

COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: SOFI DONATES $30,000 TO HELP LAUNCH BOLT ACADEMY

After every successful field goal and PAT scored at SoFi Stadium, SoFi donated $1,000 to support the launch of Bolt Academy.

Bolt Academy is a careers training and leadership development program created by Brotherhood Crusade and the Chargers Impact Fund, to provide opportunities to work for the Chargers on game days at SoFi Stadium in 2021.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce 2021 Coaching Staff

The Chargers announced the coaches who will join Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi, Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill and Special Teams Coordinator Derius Swinton II on Head Coach Brandon Staley's staff for the 2021 season.
news

Chris Harris Jr. on the "Energy" Brandon Staley & Renaldo Hill Bring to the Bolts

The cornerback knows both coaches from his time in Denver and shared insight on the pair.
news

How Joe Lombardi's Saints Influence Will Benefit Justin Herbert, Chargers

Los Angeles' new offensive coordinator spent 12 seasons with Sean Payton and Drew Brees.
news

Sip & Sonder: How Coffee Brings Together a Community

The specialty coffee house is built around the diversity and vibrancy in Inglewood. 

SoFi Stadium Updates:

video

Joey Bosa + SoFi Stadium = 😱

Secure your official tickets at SoFi Stadium for as low as $100! Click here to learn more.
video

Join Us for the Future ⚡️

Secure your official tickets at SoFi Stadium for as low as $100! Click here to learn more.
video

Our New Home 🤩

Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: September Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen on September 25, 2020.
gallery

Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
video

SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of our first game at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - September 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
gallery

Photos: August Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on August 26, 2020.
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
gallery

Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
gallery

Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020

Get a glimpse inside the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in April 2020.
