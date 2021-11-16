The Best Quarterback-Tight End Combo of All Time

The Beginning of a Legendary Combo

Rivers' and Gates' success together is even more incredible considering Gates' unconventional path to the NFL. In fact, Gates never even played college football. After having to choose between basketball and football as a freshman at Michigan State University, he decided to stick with basketball.

In his rookie season with the Chargers, Gates caught 24 passes for 389 yards — good for 16.2 yards per reception, a career high for Gates — and two touchdowns. Poised for a breakout season in 2004, Gates finished his second season with 81 receptions for 964 yards and 13 touchdowns.

A favorite target of former Chargers quarterback Drew Brees, Gates' 13 touchdowns that season were good enough — at the time — for the NFL single-season record for touchdown receptions by a tight end. Currently, Gates is tied for third for the most touchdown receptions by a tight end in a single season.

That same year, Gates was named a Pro Bowler for the first time and named First-Team All-Pro.

In 2005, Gates continued to post incredible numbers. That season, he caught a career-high 89 passes for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns, breaking the coveted 1,000-yard receiving mark in only his third season.

Philip Rivers was traded to the Chargers in the first round by the New York Giants in 2004. He was the third quarterback on the roster, alongside Doug Flutie and starter Drew Brees. It wasn't until the 2006 season, after Brees signed a new contract with the New Orleans Saints, that Rivers moved into the starting spot.

Coming into a talented offense (the Chargers had the best offensive rating in the AFC and the third best in the league in 2005) alongside weapons like Gates and LaDainian Tomlinson — both of who were coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons — Rivers was expected to thrive. And thrive he did.

Speculation that Rivers would rise to NFL stardom in 2006 was cemented after just five NFL starts. He was even named the second best NFL quarterback under 25 years of age by Sports Illustrated.

Rivers' excellent performance in 2006 earned the team a 14–2 record — the best record in the league — earning the team the AFC West division title and the number one AFC playoff spot. That year, Rivers posted a 92 quarterback rating and earned his first Pro Bowl appearance.

And while the spotlight may have been on Rivers' performance as a first-year starter, Gates quietly had another amazing year, leading the league in receiving yards and touchdowns at the tight end position. Gates' nine touchdown receptions accounted for nearly half of Rivers' 22 on the year.