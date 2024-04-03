'The Home Depot Story': How Ben Herbert Revamped the Chargers Weight Room

Herbert and his staff got to work, tidying up every inch of the weight room at Hoag Performance Center so that it would be in tip-top shape for players when the voluntary offseason program began Tuesday.

Harbaugh noticed a difference right away after that Shop-Vac was put to use.

"It's cleaner. It's very organized," Harbaugh said. "You can tell the difference. Right away, when the guys walk in, they're going to know the difference."

He later added: "When I tell you that things are squared away … that's Ben Herbert."

Herbert on Tuesday went into great detail about his training program and how he wants to "make players harder to break" so they can sustain the grind of a rigorous NFL season.

But it all meticulously starts with the weight room, even if that means putting weights back perfectly on the rack.

"The room, when you walk into the room, any physical space — to me, if a space is representative of myself, it's going to be a certain way," Herbert said. "It's going to be neat, it's going to be clean. It's just going to be a certain way.

"It's like a five-star hotel. You walk into a five-star hotel, it looks different, smells different, feels different. Every detail," Herbert continued. "When you walk into our training facility, it's just the pride that we take in it. We could occupy that space, it's not mine, I don't own it.