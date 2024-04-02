5 Takeaways: How Ben Herbert's Offseason Program Will Impact the Chargers

4. The Harbaugh connection

Herbert, of course, spent the past six seasons at Michigan with Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh.

And he called it a "no brainer" to join Harbaugh in Southern California with the Bolts.

Herbert explained why he and Harbaugh have clicked when it comes to their football philosophies.

"The game of football, building a team, coaching a team is very important to him," Herbert said. "If you see it that same way and it's important to you … if you're willing to sacrifice and commit … you're going to have a great relationship and great rapport with Coach.

"If you're not that way, it's probably not going to go well," Herbert added.

Herbert also credited Harbaugh for helping him grow and develop as both a person and professional over the last six-plus years.

And when the time came for Herbert to decide whether or not he wanted to leave Michigan, it didn't take long for him to decide.

"You want to talk about support? Tremendous support. He put me in the situation I was in," Herbert said. "When Coach decided to come here … we had a conversation about what it would look like and be like.

"Then I looked at my wife and we talked through the details, which took probably five to seven minutes," Herbert added. "Then I called Coach back."

5. What's the timeline?

The Chargers don't play a regular-season game for five months, so there will be a process in place to get the roster ready for September and beyond.

But Herbert said Tuesday that every single day matters in terms of finding a peak performance.

"The time we spend together will have value. I'm confident they realize it after Day 1," Herbert said. "With each passing day, they will reap the rewards of what we do in that training environment."

He later added: "I got asked the question once by a recruit's mom … Coach Herb, has there ever been a guy you have worked with that hasn't changed? No.

"And I say that in a very humble way. I just know that if they give me their time and energy, we're going to figure out what they need."

Herbert said he will bring a "data driven" approach to the Bolts, along with a mentality that each day is the most important day on the calendar.

He noted players "wholeheartedly embraced" that approach on Day 1.