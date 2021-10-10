Top Tweets From Chargers vs Browns

Take a look at some of the top social media moments from Chargers Week 5 matchup with the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium.
The Future is Here!
The Future is Here!
Take a look at some of the top social media moments from Chargers Week 4 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium.
Take a look at some of the top social media moments from Chargers Week 3 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Take a look at some of the top social media moments from Chargers Week 2 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium.
Take a look at the reactions from across the internet from Sunday's Week 1 win over the Washington Football Team!
Take a look at some of the top social media moments from Chargers Week 1 matchup with the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field.
Take a look at some of the top social media moments from Chargers final preseason matchup with the Seahawks at Lumen Field.
Take a look at some of the top social media moments from Chargers second preseason matchup with the 49ers at SoFi Stadium.
See top reactions to safety Derwin James interception on the final day of Chargers Training Camp.
Take a look at some of the top social media moments from Chargers first preseason matchup with the Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Take a look at some of the top social media moments from Chargers Fan Fest at SoFi Stadium.
The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
The Bolts will take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 at SoFi Stadium.
The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Ryan Smith from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
At 3-1, the Los Angeles Chargers are off to their hottest start in seven years. Take an all-access deep dive into their Week 3 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and their Week 4 win vs. Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.
Get a behind the scenes look at the Chargers back to back wins against divisional opponents. Check out episode 4 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 7.
The Bolts will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in primetime on Monday Night Football in Week 4 at SoFi Stadium.
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Forrest Merrill to the active roster. In corresponding moves, defensive lineman Justin Jones and linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., were placed on Reserve/Injured. The team also activated defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Monday night's game.
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Joe Gaziano to the active roster. His promotion to the active roster comes after the team waived defensive lineman Eric Banks yesterday.
The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Emeke Egbule and defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded defensive lineman Justin Jones to out.
Get hyped for our first divisional matchup against AFC West rival, Kansas City Chiefs.
The last time Derwin James played a full season in the NFL, he was an All-Pro...in two positions. After battling through injuries the past two seasons, Derwin makes his return in 2021 as one of the Chargers captains. Take an all-access look at both sides of his life: on the field as a leader of Brandon Staley's defense and off the field as a new father.
Get an exclusive look at the making of Chargers safety Derwin James and how he changes the Bolts defense. Check out episode 3 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday September 24.
The Bolts will take on the Cowboys in the 2021 SoFi Stadium opener.
The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard/tackle Michael Schofield III. In a corresponding move, the team placed tackle Bryan Bulaga on Reserve/Injured.
The Bolts fly to Washington, D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for their 2021 season opener.
Get an all-access look at Justin Herbert's preparations for year 2: behind the scenes at an NFL promo shoot, a peek inside the huddle during the Chargers' 2021 training camp and, of course, the story behind his famous victory brisket.
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured.
The Los Angeles Chargers signed 12 players to the practice squad and made additional roster moves.
The Los Angeles Chargers waived 16 players. With the moves, the roster stands at 53 players.
The Los Angeles Chargers waived nine players and waived/injured two others.
From the beginnings of the Staley era to what it's like in a team meeting and more.
On the series premiere of All In, follow Brandon Staley's journey from his beginnings as head coach at John Carroll University through his NFL career up through his first team meeting with the Chargers. As he begins to shape his scheme around players like reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert and returning All-Pro safety Derwin James, the early test of NFL training camp and preseason is rapidly approaching. Tune in September 10 for the second installment of All In: Behind the Scenes of the 2021 Los Angeles Chargers. Powered by Pepsi.
Here's what you need to know ahead of Chargers at Seahawks from Lumen Field.
Hear what the Bolts had to say at the conclusion of camp.
Chris Hayre is joined by six media voices who discuss top performers from Chargers training camp and look ahead to key position battles in the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks. The Athletic's Daniel Popper, Southern California News Group's Gilbert Manzano and Sports Illustrated's Fernando Ramirez at (0:10); voice of the Chargers Matt "Money" Smith, the Los Angeles Times' Jeff Miller and the Associated Press' Joe Reedy at (26:55).