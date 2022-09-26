5 Takeaways: Chargers Focused on Response After Week 3 Loss

4. Offense couldn't get in rhythm

The Bolts offense was slow-to-go from the start, as that unit managed just 22 yards of offense and no first downs on their opening pair of possessions that ended with punts.

They then turned the ball over on the next two possessions with an interception and a fumble. By the time the Bolts scored their only touchdown — a 15-yard catch by Mike Williams — the Chargers trailed 13-7 and never fully recovered.

The Bolts would punt on two of their next three drives, with a field goal sandwiched in between. Of 10 total offensive possessions, the Chargers had six of them end in five plays or fewer.

"Kind of hard to get into a flow. We were three-and-out a couple times. Thought we never really got that rhythm," Clapp said. "Something that we kind of had the first two games, the offense was rolling. Something we just have to find and press through when we don't have it."

He later added: "It's just one of those things. Some games offense keeps going, sometimes you really got to fight to find it. We had a hard time finding it today. We got to fix this week."

The Chargers also struggled to run the ball for the third straight game, as the Bolts had 26 rushing yards on a dozen carries (2.2 yards per attempt).

"We have to get the ball running. We have to run the ball," said running back Austin Ekeler. "We got to get ourselves more efficient so [Chargers Offensive Coordinator] Joe [Lombardi] trusts us running the ball. It comes down to us actually getting it done.

"f we're running the ball and not being efficient, we're going to go away from it and put it on Justin's shoulders. I wish we were more efficient this game, we could've taken a lot of pressure off of him if we were," Ekeler added. "But, that's the way it goes. Try to find a balance, stick with it and today, we couldn't find anything that was working for us as far as making plays, being efficient, get in a rhythm. That's why we lost the way we did."

Through three games, the Chargers have 67 rushes for 177 yards and no rushing touchdowns.

"We just haven't established any rhythm offensively," Staley said. "Just haven't blocked at the point of attack, or in pass protection, well enough. Because of that, you're not going to see the production from the skill players."

Herbert added: "We think really highly of our offensive linemen and we know that we can run the ball. We kind of got behind. That's the unfortunate part about the NFL is you have to keep throwing to catch up. Maybe we could have run the ball a little bit more early on, but we were down, and so we had to throw the ball and we didn't catch up. That's the unfortunate part."

5. The defense was on the field too long

A number of stats stood out Sunday, but this one was perhaps the most glaring.

The Chargers defense was simply on the field for too long, as the Bolts were out-possessed by 17 minutes.

The Chargers held the ball for just 21:33 on Sunday, while the Jaguars — who ran 75 plays — had the ball for more than 38 minutes. Jacksonville had four different drives last at least 11 plays.

"It was just little plays here and there, we couldn't get off the field," said Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr. "They had a lot of long drives, like 16-play drives and stuff like that. We just got to get off the field on third down and make plays so we can get the ball back to the offense."

Down 16-10 early in the third quarter, the Chargers had a chance to make a stand as the Jaguars faced fourth-and-1 at the 50-yard line.

But the end result was a 50-yard touchdown run by James Robinson, who scampered into the end zone untouched.

Staley said he liked the defensive performance in the first half, when the Chargers limited the Jaguars to 16 points, including three field goals in the red zone.

Yet the game simply got away from them over the final two quarters.

"I felt like, in the first half, we hung tough. In the first half, we gave ourselves a chance," Staley said. "Then, that fourth-and-one run that split us for 50 [yards], that really took the air out of us.

"There were a couple of killer third downs that forced us to play a lot more plays. We played over 40 plays in the first half and I felt that in the second half," Staley added. "I felt like we didn't have that same energy, but we didn't execute on a couple of third downs. Then, you're out there a lot longer. We didn't affect the quarterback today. That also had a big impact on the game."