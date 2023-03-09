5 Chargers Questions Ahead of Free Agency

2. How are special teams affected?

The Bolts special teams unit was the most consistent of the three phases in 2022, a credit to the job Ryan Ficken and Chris Gould did coaching that group up.

But the players had a hand in that success, too, and many key names are now set to be free agents.

Punter JK Scott had a career year in 2022, and his hangtime was a key reason why the Chargers led the league in punt return yards allowed.

Returner DeAndre Carter finished third in the NFL in punt return average (11.7 yards) and had a career year on offense as a wide receiver.

If both of those players don't return, the Chargers will need to find players to try and replicate their impact and success.

Troy Reeder (unrestricted free agent) and Derrick Tuszka (restricted free agent) also played well on special teams and are lesser-known names to keep an eye on.

Finally, kicker Cameron Dicker is an exclusive rights free agent (ERFA) since he has fewer than three accrued seasons.

Dicker shined as a rookie, making 19 of 20 field goals and hitting all 22 extra points in the regular season.

ERFAs generally tend to return to their team since that player cannot negotiate with other teams if his original team offers him a 1-year contract at the league minimum.

If Dicker does return, perhaps we see a competition between him and veteran Dustin Hopkins this offseason.

3. Does the secondary get impacted?

A pair of defensive starters in the secondary — Nasir Adderley and Bryce Callahan — are scheduled to be unrestricted free agents next week.

Time will tell if one or either of those two players return.

Adderley was a 2019 second-round pick who has plenty of potential, but he was also taken out of the starting lineup multiple times in 2022 in favor of Alohi Gilman.

That included the postseason, as Gilman got the start against the Jaguars as Adderley played just two defensive snaps in that game.

Callahan, meanwhile, is a veteran who knows the defensive scheme like the back of his hand and manned the slot for most of this past season.

But when Callahan was banged up, rookie Ja'Sir Taylor stepped in and played well in his absence.