Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

5 Chargers Questions Ahead of Free Agency

Mar 09, 2023 at 12:15 PM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

Trey

The countdown to free agency is on, as the 2023 New League Year begins Wednesday at 1 p.m. (PT).

The Chargers are slated to have 26 players be free agents, with 15 of them set to be unrestricted free agents. (Keep track of all moves with our 2023 Free Agency Tracker).

Here are five questions surrounding the Bolts ahead of free agency:

1. What's the market for Pipkins and Tranquill?

If we're looking on offense and defense, right tackle Trey Pipkins III and linebacker Drue Tranquill each represent the bigger names on their side of the ball.

But the members of the team's 2019 draft class have more in common than entering free agency together.

Both players are unique in that they each developed at their own pace over the years before blossoming into full-time starters in 2022.

Tranquill, a 2019 fourth-round pick, was a special teamer as a rookie before he missed almost the entire 2020 season with an ankle injury. He bounced back and kept developing, playing at his highest level this past season as he wore the green dot as the defensive signal caller.

Pipkins was a bit of a project as a third-round selection but gradually worked his way into the lineup. He won the starting right tackle job in camp and ran with it, solidly starting 14 games while also displaying toughness as he battled through a knee injury for most of the season.

The duo is similar in the fact that while they may not be household names across the league, both went on an upward trajectory in their first four years in the league, culminating in strong respective seasons in 2022.

Now, it will be interesting to see how the league views the market for each player as free agency begins.

2. How are special teams affected?

The Bolts special teams unit was the most consistent of the three phases in 2022, a credit to the job Ryan Ficken and Chris Gould did coaching that group up.

But the players had a hand in that success, too, and many key names are now set to be free agents.

Punter JK Scott had a career year in 2022, and his hangtime was a key reason why the Chargers led the league in punt return yards allowed.

Returner DeAndre Carter finished third in the NFL in punt return average (11.7 yards) and had a career year on offense as a wide receiver.

If both of those players don't return, the Chargers will need to find players to try and replicate their impact and success.

Troy Reeder (unrestricted free agent) and Derrick Tuszka (restricted free agent) also played well on special teams and are lesser-known names to keep an eye on.

Finally, kicker Cameron Dicker is an exclusive rights free agent (ERFA) since he has fewer than three accrued seasons.

Dicker shined as a rookie, making 19 of 20 field goals and hitting all 22 extra points in the regular season.

ERFAs generally tend to return to their team since that player cannot negotiate with other teams if his original team offers him a 1-year contract at the league minimum.

If Dicker does return, perhaps we see a competition between him and veteran Dustin Hopkins this offseason.

3. Does the secondary get impacted?

A pair of defensive starters in the secondary — Nasir Adderley and Bryce Callahan — are scheduled to be unrestricted free agents next week.

Time will tell if one or either of those two players return.

Adderley was a 2019 second-round pick who has plenty of potential, but he was also taken out of the starting lineup multiple times in 2022 in favor of Alohi Gilman.

That included the postseason, as Gilman got the start against the Jaguars as Adderley played just two defensive snaps in that game.

Callahan, meanwhile, is a veteran who knows the defensive scheme like the back of his hand and manned the slot for most of this past season.

But when Callahan was banged up, rookie Ja'Sir Taylor stepped in and played well in his absence.

If either Adderley or Callahan return, it will be a boost to the Bolts secondary. If they don't, the Chargers appear to have players ready to take on bigger roles in 2023.

4. Can the Chargers hit on post-draft free agents yet again?

You will probably hear the term "free agency frenzy" thrown around a lot in the next week.

But keep in mind that free agency isn't limited to just a two-week window.

A year ago, the Bolts waited until after the draft to sign veterans such as Kyle Van Noy, Morgan Fox and Callahan to 1-year deals and add excellent depth to their roster.

Callahan, as mentioned above, started 11 games in 2022. But Fox and Van Noy were pressed into starting roles as injuries mounted throughout the regular season.

Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco has done a strong job in recent years of hitting on post-draft free agents.

With Van Noy, Fox and Callahan scheduled to all be unrestricted free agents, he may have to do it again later this spring.

5. How do the Bolts approach the backup QB spot?

The Chargers are in an extremely favorable spot at the sport's most important position.

Justin Herbert is a superstar and could be primed for even greater heights under new Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore.

Let's be clear, the Bolts have their franchise quarterback already in the building.

But with Chase Daniel and Easton Stick both set to be unrestricted free agents, there is some intrigue as to what the Chargers do for depth behind Herbert.

There are multiple options here.

First, the team could bring back both quarterbacks and keep things status quo. Or, they could decide to just bring back one of the two between Daniel and Stick.

Finally, the Chargers could add a fresh face in free agency or perhaps use a late-round pick on a quarterback in the draft.

It also wouldn't be a surprise if the Bolts go with some combination of the options above.

What we do know is that the long-term plan obviously revolves around Herbert.

Top Shots 2022: Best of the Rookies

Take a look back at the best photos of the Chargers 2022 draft class in their inaugural NFL campaign

230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_001
1 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_002
2 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_003
3 / 69
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_004
4 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_005
5 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_006
6 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_007
7 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_008
8 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_009
9 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_010
10 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_011
11 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_012
12 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_013
13 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_014
14 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_015
15 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_016
16 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_017
17 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_018
18 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_019
19 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_020
20 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_021
21 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_022
22 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_023
23 / 69
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_024
24 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_025
25 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_026
26 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_027
27 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_028
28 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_029
29 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_030
30 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_031
31 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_032
32 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_033
33 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_034
34 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_035
35 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_036
36 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_037
37 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_038
38 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_039
39 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_040
40 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_041
41 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_042
42 / 69
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_043
43 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_044
44 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_045
45 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_046
46 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_047
47 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_048
48 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_049
49 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_050
50 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_051
51 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_052
52 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_053
53 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_054
54 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_055
55 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_056
56 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_057
57 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_058
58 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_059
59 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_060
60 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_061
61 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_062
62 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_063
63 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_064
64 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_065
65 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_066
66 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_067
67 / 69
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_068
68 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_069
69 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Celebrating Justin Herbert as He Turns 25

The Chargers franchise quarterback turns 25 years old today

news

Chargers Hold 21st Overall Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Here's a look at the Chargers current selections in the 2023 NFL Draft

news

Who Should the Chargers Target With the 21st Overall Pick?

Chargers.com caught up with multiple draft analysts in Indianapolis to talk about what the Bolts should do with their 2023 first-round pick

news

Chargers 2023 Free Agency Tracker

Stay up to date with all of the Chargers offseason roster moves with our Free Agency Tracker

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

video

Let's Play: Breiden Fehoko vs. Christian Covington in NHL 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Breiden Fehoko & Christian Covington go head-to-head for a game of NHL 22. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers defensive ends. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Broncos Hype Video

The Chargers return home for a primetime clash with the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

Latest News
Advertising