5 Takeaways: Joe Hortiz on 1st Draft as GM, Why Bolts Are Open to Trade Calls at Pick No. 5

2. A possible trade down?

Of course, there's a chance that the Bolts don't actually end up picking at No. 5.

There has been outside speculation from draft pundits that the Bolts could be a team that ends up trading back to a team that is looking to come up and get a quarterback.

Hortiz spent the most time Thursday talking about potential trades and how things could end up shaking out for the Bolts.

Will the Chargers need to be blown away to move down from the fifth pick?

"I think that's a good way to look at it," Hortiz said.

He later noted that a handful of quarterbacks going ahead of No. 5 means the chance to take the first non-quarterback is a premium position.

"If four quarterbacks go, we believe strongly we have the first pick," Hortiz said. "So, what are teams willing to give us? Now, we know it's the fifth pick and teams are going to be trading on that scope, but it's got to be a value for us.

"Do we have to be blown away? What is blown away? I don't know the answer to that," Hortiz added. "You weigh the options and the offers that we get. We'll take the best one if we do move back."

And the chance to move down means amassing extra picks and value, something that needs to happen because of the chance to get a top-tier player at No. 5.

"That's going to be the reason because we've got really good players, great players that we're going to be staring at," Hortiz said. "So if we're going to trade away from great players, there's got to be a reason in terms of value for us. Certainly, there's going to be more great players, but it's got to make sense for you and it's got to make sense for the team that wants to come up.

"There's certainly, 'It's too good of a deal', in terms of what you're getting back," Hortiz added. "They have to make it attractive to us for us to move away from those players. The whole, 'It's a fair trade, it's a wash'. I don't think that's a trade we're interested in."

Hortiz said he's had preliminary chats with other teams about a deal, something that is commonplace this time of year.

"People have called about interest in coming up to us," Hortiz said. "We've had conversations, but I think we'll have conversations through this week … through the weekend, through next week.

"Then on draft day, that's when it will really pick up," Hortiz added.

Hortiz did say that he didn't want to cap how far down the Chargers could potentially move and added that you "create layers" based on which offers come from which spot in the draft.

And a factor will also be whether the potential picks offered to the Bolts for No. 5 in the 2024 draft of future selections.

"Certainly we want to create more picks, as many picks as we can this year, but you do look forward, too," Hortiz said. "If you get a chance to get a high-round pick next year, sometimes that creates more value."

We're a week away from finding out what happens with the Chargers at No. 5.