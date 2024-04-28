5 Takeaways: How the Chargers Crushed the 2024 NFL Draft

And the Chargers added six players on Day 3 who fill key roster needs for both now and the future, all while the Bolts didn't sacrifice any future draft capital.

"I'm really excited the way it went," Hortiz said.

"The opportunity to take the players we took, each time we were just excited to take every one of them," Hortiz added. "I really believe we made our team better."

Alexander said it was "outstanding" to watch Hortiz work his craft in recent weeks, a process that was on full display during the draft.

"It was so fun watching him grow in this role and his natural leadership come through," Alexander said. "Really just getting the best out of everybody."

Hortiz noted the importance of sticking to the process on Day 3, as Rounds 4 through 7 are where teams build depth on championship rosters.

"That's where the scouts and coaches really do their work," Hortiz said. "Everyone has their mock drafts on the first and second and third rounds. And honestly, you could pick 36 or 37 players on Day 1 and you'll get 32 of them right.

"But Day 3 is when the information is not as readily available and that's where you trust your scouts," Hortiz added. "Our scouts did a great job knowing the players and identifying the ones that can help us."

All in all, the Bolts added nine players at six different position groups to make up the Bolts 2024 draft class.

"These players fit the Chargers profile, and we really believe all nine of these guys do," Hortiz said. "You want high-character players, you want highly competitive players, passionate players, intelligent, durable, tough. Guys that care about each other. And I can really say that about every one of them.

"We had the blue star that we brought with us here ... we drafted three of them,"Hortiz continued. "We don't got a bunch of them, each scout gets one. They put it on a guy and we were able to take three of them.