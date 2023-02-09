2022 Chargers Position Recap: Special Teams

Notable Number

The Bolts special teams unit ranked highly in many statistical categories this season, but none more impressive than allowing opponents to average just 3.1 yards per punt return. That number led the NFL in the 2022 season and was the lowest average allowed by a Chargers team in a season since 1971.

Memorable Moment

The Bolts first Monday Night Football game of the season was as close as you could get.

Tied at 16 in overtime, neither the Chargers or Broncos had gained any separation in the primetime contest. With under five minutes left in overtime, someone had to make a play to avoid the game ending in a tie.

And the play came from a couple of Chargers rookies that made their mark on special teams as gunners in 2022.

As Broncos punt returner Montrell Washington got underneath the punt, it was a heads up play by 2022 sixth-round rookie Ja'Sir Taylor that forced a muffed punt that was recovered by 2022 seventh-round rookie Deane Leonard.

The recovery allowed the Chargers to take over at the Broncos 28-yard-line and set up a 39-yard attempt for Hopkins, who was nursing a hamstring injury during the game, to secure the walk-off win.

"I think our gunners did an outstanding job populating it," Staley said after the Week 6 matchup. "Ja'Sir [Taylor] and Deane [Leonard] were able to get down there and make something happen.

"The fact that you go beat your man, and then you go do the right thing when you get close to the returner, those are young guys, so for them to make that type of impact for our football team says a lot about [Special Teams Coordinator] Ryan Ficken and [Assistant Special Teams Coach] Chris Gould," Staley added.

From Scott's punt with great hang-time and the heads up plays by the pair of rookies to the gutsy effort from Hopkins who was dealing with an injury, this special teams performance helped the Chargers win a thrilling primetime game and move to two games above .500.

Regular-Season Statistics

Cameron Dicker

Made 19 of 20 field goal attempts with a long of 48 yards and was a perfect 22 of 22 on extra point tries as a member of the Bolts; appeared in 10 games and played 92 special teams snaps (19.87 percent).

Dustin Hopkins

Made nine out of 10 field goals with a long of 43 yards and was a perfect 12 of 12 on extra point tries; appeared in five games and played 41 special teams snaps (8.86 percent).

Taylor Bertolet

Made three of three field goal attempts with a long of 28 yards and was a perfect six for six on extra point tries in his first NFL action; appeared in two games and played 20 special teams snaps (4.32 percent).

JK Scott

Averaged 43.6 yards per punt with a long of 60 yards in his first season with the Bolts and also had 28 of his 73 punts (career-high 38.4 percent) downed inside the 20-yard line; appeared in all 17 games and played 154 special teams snaps (33.26 percent).

Josh Harris

Appeared in all 17 games as the long snapper and played a career-high 147 special teams snaps (31.75 percent).

DeAndre Carter