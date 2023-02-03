2022 Chargers Position Recap: Defensive Line

The Bolts defensive interior looked quite different coming into the season.

In an effort to revamp the group, the Chargers made a couple of moves in free agency including signing Sebastian Joseph-Day, Austin Johnson and Morgan Fox. As the year went on, the unit found itself drastically changing due to injuries, but a next-man-up mentality pushed them through the season.

Joseph-Day led the charge on the interior, as his first year with the Bolts saw him start 16 games. He led the group in tackles and was a consistent anchor in the middle of the line. Above all, however, he was also one of the leaders of the team. Joseph-Day was named one of eight team captains, as he was one of the more vocal leaders of a defensive group that went through adversity throughout the season.

Fox, who was brought in a couple weeks after the 2022 NFL Draft, became another important piece of the D-line as his versatility to line up in different positions became valuable for the Chargers. Fox set a career-high in sacks (6.5) and logged the second-most snaps among the group. He became even more important as the group suffered injuries.

"All of these guys that we've on boarded on this team in free agency … they've helped us," Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said about all their free agent acquisitions after their Week 17 win over the Rams. "They've helped us significantly, from their performance, and then adding the type of leadership and that type of toughness — the intangibles — that our team needed to be as good as it can be."

Johnson, another offseason addition, was one of those injuries during the year. He suffered a knee injury in Week 9 that would keep him out for the rest of the season. Christian Covington, Otito Ogbonnia and Joe Gaziano were also lost in the second half of the season, as the injuries started to pile up in the interior.