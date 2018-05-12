Zack Golditch: From Aurora Shooting Survivor to Chargers Rookie

"I think everybody who goes through a near-death experience has a different outlook on life and a new appreciation," he said. "They don't take things for granted. They tell people they love them. That applies to my life right now. I think it made me a more humble person. It made me someone who takes advantage of every opportunity, and that has kind of led me to where I am now."

Right now, Golditch is an undrafted rookie free agent vying for a spot on the Chargers' 53-man roster come opening day. Getting a call to join the Bolts after the draft was indescribable, and taking the field for the first day of rookie minicamp was equally hard to put into words.

"Besides going through what I've been though, to even get to this point is unbelievable. Even though I was wearing a Chargers helmet today, I really still can't believe that I'm here. I think going through what I've gone through just adds something great to the story. When it's all said and done, I want it to be, 'Zack did this, and he did this, and he did this.' I just want to continue the 'ands,' so it's just not one thing that people remember me for."

While he's grateful to the Chargers for giving him a chance, Golditch knows this is just the beginning. He's approaching the rest of rookie minicamp with the same outlook as the day he arrived, hoping to turn the game he calls his escape, the game he's leaned on, into his full-time profession.