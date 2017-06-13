Why Gus Bradley's Defense Will "Maximize Potential" for Melvin Ingram

A premiere pass rusher in this league, Ingram notched 66 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and a team-high 23 QB hits in 2016. In addition, he ranked second on the team in sacks (eight).

But although he gets to come back and play the game he loves, there are many changes to this Chargers team including Head Coach Anthony Lynn and Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley. As an edge rusher in the DC's 4-3 defense, Ingram is excited for his chance to get after the quarterback even more.

"I think it's going to be good," he said. "I think (Bradley) has a great plan in place for each and every one of us, and I think it's going to maximize our potential…. I just love (DC Gus Bradley's) energy. Just the way he comes out. He'll put a smile on your face because he's coming out with a smile on his face. He just wants to be successful and I think all of us want to do that. When we combine everything together, I think we have a great chance of doing that."

Bradley is someone Ingram has admired from afar. He's even picked his peers' brains about the type of coach he is.