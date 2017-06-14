What Stood Out Most to Gus Bradley This Offseason?

The Melvin Ingram Factor – This week marks the only practices Bradley will have with Melvin Ingram before training camp as the edge rusher inked a four-year deal on Monday. Still, the defensive coordinator has been a fan of number 54's game since scouting him heading into the 2012 NFL Draft. Looking at his speed and athleticism, Bradley believes Ingram is the ideal fit for the LEO position:

"Here's a guy that's going to have his hand in the ground. That'll be an adjustment. He'll be rushing a lot more than he was dropping in this system. He's got really good get-off. Good speed. Size, all those things. Those attributes you're looking for fit well at that position…. We liked him (in Seattle) coming out for the draft. It's kind of a projection a little bit. You can see enough when he does rush, some of the traits you're looking for in a LEO. How they win at the top. The bend, and things like that. Some of that skill set, he has. So now, it's just getting used to the system and getting used to the calls."

Don't Count Out Davis– Head Coach Anthony Lynn didn't shy away from praising undrafted cornerback Michael Davis last week. Bradley offered his thoughts on the 6-2, 196-pound BYU product who also boasts sub-4.4 speed on Wednesday. While he is another fan of Davis, he noted he is still a work in progress with a long way to go:

"He's got length. That helps. And then he's very fast. He's got really good speed. Those two traits — obviously, there's others — but those two traits for him stand out. And he utilizes his length. Everybody's different. Everybody's not the same body type, build and it might look a little bit different when you watch it. But that's more what you're accustomed to seeing, some of that length used at the line of scrimmage… He's done (well). A little bit inconsistent. You see really good flashes, and then the next day he might get humbled a little bit. And then, the next day, he comes back. So the inconsistency (is there). But as coaches, this time of the year you're looking for skill sets, and those flashes. Let's build on that. I think training camp will be big, just to see how far he comes with it."

24/7 Mentality– Bradley is a football junkie with an intense work ethic. You never know what to expect when joining a new team, but the defensive coordinator explained learning his players share a similar mentality was reassuring. He's also been impressed by their understanding of the game: