What is the NFL Saying about Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram?

Notable comments from around the league about the Chargers' dynamic duo of Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram:

*"They know I respect the heck out of their game. I love playing against those guys. Obviously, (I've) played against Melvin a little bit longer than I have with Joey, but they both know how much I respect them. I think the world of them. I think they're two great players. I say it all the time; I think the AFC West has top to bottom the best pass rushers in any division in football. I don't think it's close. So, it's just one of those things each and every week you've got to be ready to play against two really good ones. The Chargers definitely have two of them." – Raiders QB Derek Carr *

*"Ingram and Bosa both are big challenges. Different styles but sometimes they pair them together and work together in different combinations. They're very good at what they do and to me, they're two guys you need to know about…. When you take two really good players and put them on one side, you like to be able to give each of them some attention, but it makes it harder when they put them on one side." – Raiders Head Coach Jack Del Rio *

* "They're two of the best in the league. You have to do a great job of making good, quick decisions with the football. You have to help in protection certain times. You're not going to help them every single play, but you mix it up a little bit to keep them off balance. You can see the success they've had this year and it doesn't surprise me one bit." – Broncos Offensive Coordinator Mike McCoy*

"Bosa plays really hard. Every play he's all out. He makes plays from the back side, chase; outstanding pass rusher. He's got good strength but he's got good quickness and he knows how to use both of them. If you are over-aggressive on him he's quick enough to get by you. If you sit back, then he is explosive enough to power the blockers into the quarterback or into the backfield. He's a very disruptive player. He's got a lot of length so he gets to a lot of plays, tackles, tipped balls, can reach out and get the quarterback. He's a hard guy to throw around or over. He's really just good at everything but he's got a great motor so you've got to deal with him every play. You can't run away from him; that's not the answer because he'll chase down plays." – Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick

"I think they complement each other really well. They're both obviously super-athletic, powerful guys. Really have a nose for the backfield and can get around the edge really well. At the same time when they get there, a lot of times they're getting the ball out, too. So, really good football players. Smart guys obviously." – Broncos QB Trevor Siemian