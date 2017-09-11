What are the Broncos Saying About the Bolts?

On Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa….

"I don't think Melvin Ingram gets enough talk. It's all Joey Bosa, all Joey Bosa, all Joey Bosa—which is rightfully so, but Melvin Ingram is big time as well and he's an elite pass rusher as well. So is [Chargers DT] Corey Liuget—they have a stout front. It's probably the best front that they've had in a long time. Like I said before, Joey Bosa, he was great last year and this year he's looking unstoppable. I think in the preseason, what was he playing the Rams? They had a strip-sack and Melvin Ingram takes it up and goes like 95 yards. That's scary. You have to watch on offense, they're doing that in the preseason so you already know what's going to happen in the regular season. They're both great. Joey Bosa's great and Melvin's great. I think they're a great tandem in the National Football League together." – OLB Von Miller

"A big (challenge for us). Obviously, having two speed rushers is always an issue because you can't help both tackles all the time. You can help one, but you can't help two. In our division alone, every team has two. Obviously, acquiring tackles for us was important. But, we have to block speed rushers six times this year. Two on each team, so that's six times this year. That's critical for us." – Head Coach Vance Joseph

"You have to pay attention to the two edge guys that they have. I mean they line up, they know exactly what they're doing, they're obviously very well coached and they play fast." – QB Trevor Siemian

On the Antonio Gates-Hunter Henry Combo….

"You don't know if they're going to run it or if they're going to pass it. They can run a ball real good out of 12 and they can split those two guys out. You can do a lot of things with those two guys." – CB Aqib Talib