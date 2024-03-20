Chargers Mailbag: Could the Bolts Trade Down in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Let's get right into it, starting with the popular topic of a potential Chargers trade down in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

While some draft experts had speculated about a possible connection between the Bolts and Vikings before last week, that ramped up even more Minnesota's deal to acquire another first-round pick.

So, while the Chargers still sit at No. 5, the Vikings — who now have a need for a long-term quarterback — hold Nos. 11 and 23 in their pocket.

The pair of scenarios presented above are super intriguing, but they are also pretty speculative right now.

How do we know both Harrison or Nabers will both be there at No. 5?

And if they are, it remains to be seen which player the Chargers would take if they decided to A) stay at No. 5 and B) select a wide receiver.

Both are viewed as elite prospects and the Bolts certainly now have a long-term need at wide receiver with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams no longer on the roster plus Joshua Palmer entering the final year of his rookie deal.

Selecting any player at No. 5 means the Bolts could add a top-tier player to their roster.

Now, if the Bolts were to swing a potential deal for Nos. 11 and 23, it would mean choosing a little bit more quantity when it comes to roster building.

A quick glance at numerous trade value charts shows that the value of Nos. 11 and 23 are more than No. 5, and there's a chance the Bolts could get even more than just those two picks in a deal.

As for potential players the Bolts could target at No. 11, I'm not going to give you any specific names because the draft is a crapshoot and neither you or I know how it will play out.