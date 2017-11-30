UPDATE: Philip Rivers is the FedEx Air Player of the Week

Number 17 completed 27 of 33 attempts (81.8-percent) for 434 yards and three touchdowns for a 149.1 passer rating. It marked the third-highest passer rating of his career, and the highest ever against the Cowboys in franchise history when the opposing quarterback had at least 30 pass attempts. In addition, Rivers' 434 yards were the fourth-most of his career, and it marked the third time he crossed the 400-yard plateau while throwing three TDs. He was also only the second QB to ever pass for 400 yards on the road on Thanksgiving.