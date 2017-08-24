Tyrell Williams Refuses to Buy into His Own Hype

All 32 teams bypassed Tyrell Williams, a 6-4, 205-pound wide receiver whose 4.38 40-speed also made him a track star at Western Oregon, in the 2015 NFL Draft.

That mistake proved to be a gift to the Bolts, who signed Williams immediately. In fact, they were the only team who offered the wide receiver a contract.

After making the 53-man roster and seeing the field on special teams in the season opener, the Chargers waived him as injuries necessitated the need to sign additional offensive linemen. Luckily, the 31 other teams continued to sleep on Williams, allowing the Bolts to re-sign him to the practice squad.

He eventually made his way back to the active roster later in the year, and the rest is history.

Williams is fresh off a breakout sophomore campaign in which he became only the 15th wideout in team history to surpass 1,000 receiving yards. His six catches over 40 yards a tied for the most in the NFL, while his 13 catches over 25 yards ranked fifth. Meanwhile, his 468 yards after the catch also ranked sixth among wideouts.

Perhaps it's the way he came into the league, but Williams refuses to buy into his own hype.

He's had to fight for this opportunity, even though he understands why he went undrafted two years ago. Although he was a four-time All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference pick, and left as the school's all-time leader with 165 catches for 2,792 yards and 21 touchdowns, he acknowledges it came at tiny Western Oregon.

"I never thought I'd have this much success so quickly," Williams said. "My goal was always to be a starter in this league, and it did happen quick. But I always believed in myself. We had so many good receivers when I came in, that I didn't think I'd get the opportunity that I have had. Unfortunately, we had injuries, and I knew I had to be ready in case that happened. If they needed me, I couldn't let there be any drop off."

What's more surprising to Williams is how no one picked him up after being waived early in the 2015 season. Ironically enough, he believes it was his performance in the final preseason game that clinched his spot on the Bolts' roster, while also potentially scaring off other teams.