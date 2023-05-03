Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Why Trey Pipkins Had the Chargers No. 1 on His Free Agency List

May 03, 2023 at 03:30 PM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

Trey

Trey Pipkins III has had quite the development since he first arrived with the Chargers.

The Bolts 2019 third-round pick spent his first three years in the NFL serving as a swing tackle, occasionally taking over at both tackle spots when needed. But in 2022, Pipkins got his breakthrough when he had his best season as a pro.

And when it came time for free agency, the Chargers re-signed Pipkins to continue holding down the right tackle spot.

Just how much did it mean to Pipkins to be back in the powder blue?

"Everything," Pipkins said.

"I definitely did not want to go anywhere else," Pipkins added. "I love the guys. I love the team, love the coaches, love everybody here. It was awesome to get the opportunity to come back."

The Bolts right tackle spoke to the media on Monday for the first time since re-signing with the team last month and mentioned how he knew where he wanted to be even before free agency began.

"There were a few other teams, but I had told [my agent] before everything started that this is where I wanted to be," Pipkins said. "Whatever he could do to make that work was priority No. 1. It all worked out."

After starting 10 games in his first three seasons, Pipkins won the starting right tackle job during training camp after a strong showing. He went on to play 898 total snaps (75.3 percent) in 2022.

Pipkins proved that he could be an NFL starter but he still believes he has areas to improve on and is still hungry to show how much more he has to offer.

"It's good for confidence, obviously, but I think that I still have a lot more to prove," Pipkins said. "I'm going to keep working and keep doing what I do, continue to try to prove that I earned this."

"I think that I still have a lot to prove," Pipkins added. "I think I have a lot to improve on and get better at, so I that think I can still improve from where I was at last year, for sure."

Pipkins started 14 games last season, missing three games due to a knee injury in Week 5 that would linger throughout the season. Still, he displayed toughness throughout the season and continued to play.

The knee injury is no longer bothering him though, as it has been fully healed and he has been able to work this offseason without a worry.

"Oh yeah. I don't even think about it anymore," Pipkins said with a laugh.

"It's been good to get it all rehabbed and fully healthy," Pipkins added. "It's been good that I don't have to worry about it anymore. For sure."

Photos: Bolts Enter Week 2 of OSP

Check out some photos of the Chargers during the second week of the 2023 off-season program at Hoag Performance Center

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
1 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
2 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
3 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
4 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
5 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
6 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
7 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
8 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
9 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
10 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
11 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
12 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
13 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
14 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
15 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
16 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
17 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
18 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
19 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
20 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
21 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
22 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
23 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
24 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
25 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
26 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
27 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
28 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
29 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
30 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
31 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
32 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
33 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
34 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
35 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
36 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
37 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
38 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
39 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
40 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
41 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
42 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
43 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
44 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
45 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
46 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
47 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
48 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
49 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
50 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
51 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
52 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
53 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
54 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
55 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
56 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
57 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
58 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
59 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
60 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
61 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
62 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
63 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
64 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
65 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
66 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
67 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
68 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
69 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
70 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
71 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
72 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
73 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
74 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
75 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
76 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
77 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
78 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
79 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
80 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
81 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
82 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
83 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
84 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
85 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
86 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
87 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
88 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
89 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
90 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
91 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
92 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
93 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
94 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
95 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
96 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
97 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program
98 / 98

Chargers players during Week 2 of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The 2023 season will be Pipkins' second as a full-time starter as he continues to try and improve on what he did last year.

His offseason last year was a big step in his development as a player. Many people, including his fellow tackle on the opposite side Rashawn Slater, helped him hone in on specifics in the offseason — something he is doing once again this offseason.

"This year, it didn't change a whole lot from last year. I still went down to Dallas," Pipkins said. "Before that, I was just trying to figure out what really worked for me and I didn't really know.

"The help from Rashawn ... just telling me to head down to Duke [Manyweather] and really work with an O-line specific coach and things like that, it really helped me a ton," Pipkins added. "Continue to add and continue finding what works for me."

With Pipkins back on the offensive line, the Chargers have solidified their starting tackle spots and have high hopes for their offensive line in 2023.

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Chargers Mailbag: Assessing the Bolts Draft & UDFAs to Watch

Here is a post-draft edition of the Chargers Mailbag, as Senior Writer Eric Smith recaps the Bolts draft class

news

'She Can Retire': Quentin Johnston's Special Message to Mom After Getting Drafted

The Chargers first-round draft pick put the spotlight on his mom Thursday night at his draft party

news

Justin Herbert Gives Offseason Update, Hopes to Begin Throwing Soon

"I think that's something we're working toward, maybe starting some light throwing in the next couple of weeks ... definitely looking forward to the challenge."

news

Chargers OC Kellen Moore Building Early Connection with Coaches, Players

"It's been really good. It's been really fun just being able to collaborate. Obviously, with coaches, initially. Now, that we have the players here, just really starting to build that."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:

news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.

news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.

news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.

news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

Latest News
Advertising