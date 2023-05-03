Why Trey Pipkins Had the Chargers No. 1 on His Free Agency List

After starting 10 games in his first three seasons, Pipkins won the starting right tackle job during training camp after a strong showing. He went on to play 898 total snaps (75.3 percent) in 2022.

Pipkins proved that he could be an NFL starter but he still believes he has areas to improve on and is still hungry to show how much more he has to offer.

"It's good for confidence, obviously, but I think that I still have a lot more to prove," Pipkins said. "I'm going to keep working and keep doing what I do, continue to try to prove that I earned this."

"I think that I still have a lot to prove," Pipkins added. "I think I have a lot to improve on and get better at, so I that think I can still improve from where I was at last year, for sure."

Pipkins started 14 games last season, missing three games due to a knee injury in Week 5 that would linger throughout the season. Still, he displayed toughness throughout the season and continued to play.

The knee injury is no longer bothering him though, as it has been fully healed and he has been able to work this offseason without a worry.

"Oh yeah. I don't even think about it anymore," Pipkins said with a laugh.