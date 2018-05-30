Top Takeaways from this Week's Marathon Podium Sessions

"Philip always has a great feel for these guys (and) where they're going to be," he said. "Whoever it's going to be, whatever guys step up, or whoever is going to help us in that area, I think the time that we have between even now and training camp, where he gets a feel for that will help that. I think if it was middle of the season, and we brought somebody in, yeah that could be an issue just because you don't know the intricacies of how they sit in a zone, or how they run an out when they're trying to lean in on a guy and get out. But I think you see enough of that out here in OTAs, and even in training camp, where you can get a feel for it."