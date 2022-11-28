Top Reactions From Chargers Thrilling Win Against the Cardinals

Take a look at some of the top social media moments from Chargers Week 12 win against the Cardinals.
Chargers-Cardinals two hours away. Kyler Murray will start for AZ. The Cardinals are strangely 1-9 in their last 10 games at State Farm Stadium. L.A. (5-5) needs a win to keep pace in the AFC Playoff picture. pic.twitter.com/30l5MAAXNe— Chris Hayre (@chrishayre) November 27, 2022
Art from @derwinjames 😱— NFL (@NFL) November 27, 2022
📺: #LACvsAZ on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/zq8Igx8Ckq pic.twitter.com/OjraXVhGcN
Derwin James makes at least one huge play every game. He had the force fumble there. Best safety in the NFL.— Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) November 27, 2022
Keenan Allen, welcome back to the end zone ⚡️pic.twitter.com/QyNIj221xL— PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) November 27, 2022
Derwin James has been making plays all game 🔥— The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) November 27, 2022
🎥 @NFL | @chargers pic.twitter.com/LM51OtGevq
Herbert with a dime to DeAndre Carter for the lead! 😤@NFL | #BoltUppic.twitter.com/yod9kg9nBH— FanSided (@FanSided) November 27, 2022
Social Media QB throw— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 27, 2022
Justin Herbert just threw his 87th career touchdown pass, the 2nd-most in a player's first 3 seasons in NFL history.
Only @ProFootballHOF Dan Marino (98) had more.#BoltUp @chargers
Thanks to a strong start in Arizona, @chargers QB Justin Herbert has surpassed Andrew Luck and now has the second most TD passes ever in a QB's first three seasons.
Only Hall of Famer @DanMarino has more.@providence | @HOFHealth pic.twitter.com/p4ILeMBMDK
Justin Herbert, a social media quarterback, has completed 18 consecutive pass attempts for 159 yards and 2 touchdowns— Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) November 27, 2022
Austin Ekeler showing why he's RB1 ⚡️pic.twitter.com/92WG7XGqDp— PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) November 28, 2022
Ekeler’s motion causes just the split second of hesitation from the Cardinals. Can see how Allen’s crossing route occupies the Hole defender.— Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) November 28, 2022
Easy money. pic.twitter.com/Yla47gMXZA
Down 6 with 1:48 to go, Justin Herbert guides the Chargers to a game-winning drive after going 7-for-8 with a TD pass and a successful 2-point conversion to take the 25-24 lead and win the game. The noted social media quarterback threw for 274 yards and 3 TDs today.
The noted social media quarterback threw for 274 yards and 3 TDs today.
STALEY BACK??????!!!!— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 28, 2022
The @Chargers come back and win! #LACvsAZ pic.twitter.com/8INseYdvkF— NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2022
Justin Herbert vs Cardinals:— PFF (@PFF) November 28, 2022
⚡️ 35/47
⚡️ 312 total yards
⚡️ 3 TDs
⚡️ 109.7 passer rating pic.twitter.com/0Vl7S1S8D3
FINAL: A late TD and two-point conversion gives the @chargers the victory! #LACvsAZ pic.twitter.com/1MSABVhnYx— NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2022
