Top Reactions From Chargers Big Win Over the Rams

Take a look at some of the top social media moments from Chargers Week 17 win against the Rams.
We’re going back to Cali ✈️🌴@chargers vs. @RamsNFL— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 1, 2023
The City of Angels Showdown. pic.twitter.com/ACCNs4VC1l
Michael Davis has been so good in the second half of the season.— Eric Smith (@Eric_L_Smith) January 1, 2023
Great PBU at the goal line there to force a FG.
Bolts down 3-0 with 1:09 left in the 1st quarter.
.@AustinEkeler hits paydirt in the battle of LA 🌴— NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2023
Austin Ekeler has 37 TD over the last 2 seasons.— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 1, 2023
AUSTIN EKELER KNOWS FANTASY TITLES ARE ON THE LINE 🔥 @ESPNFantasy— ESPN (@espn) January 1, 2023
(via @chargers)pic.twitter.com/pMVgeV89wP
All Ekeler does is score touchdowns— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 1, 2023
It’s INSANITY
Everyone who thought Austin Ekeler was going to hit TD regression this season may well be right: after scoring 20 total TD last season, he’s now on pace for just 19.1 this season with his 2 scores already today.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 1, 2023
RETWEET IF AUSTIN EKELER IS GOING TO WIN YOU A FANTASY FOOTBALL CHIP 🏆 pic.twitter.com/QfsM614kCJ— ESPN Fantasy Sports (@ESPNFantasy) January 1, 2023
Look at the block by Keenan Allen. pic.twitter.com/rOB2mEyo6D— Chris Hayre (@chrishayre) January 1, 2023
.@AustinEkeler is in elite company 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rSi5aGmtIW— NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2023
MIKE WILLIAMS ONLY NEEDED ONE HAND 🤯🤯🤯— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 1, 2023
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/BJAqaqdRVl
Cmon Mike Williams, that catch was nasty— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 1, 2023
And now an insane catch by Mike Williams on a beauty of a throw from Herbert. One hander, spinning around, between corner and safety. Sick— Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) January 1, 2023
OH MY, MIKE WILLIAMS 😱pic.twitter.com/zv60GeJPgD— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 1, 2023
New Year’s resolution for @darealmike_dub: Catch everything with one hand apparently.— NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2023
Mike Will catch anything. pic.twitter.com/G2TJcgv4iD— NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2023
Justin Herbert ➡️ Gerald Everett 🙌— NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2023
The last third quarter TD by the Chargers was a 22-yard Austin Ekeler score in Cleveland. Twelve weeks later, L.A. finds the end zone in the third quarter — a six-yard Gerald Everett TD.— Chris Hayre (@chrishayre) January 1, 2023
Herbert throwing strikes #BoltUp— NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2023
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert ties Dan Marino for most combined touchdowns through first three NFL seasons.— Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) January 1, 2023
This is a really complete game from the Chargers today.— Hayley Elwood (@HayleyElwood) January 1, 2023
What you want to see with what’s coming on the horizon.
FINAL: @chargers win the Battle of LA! #LARvsLAC pic.twitter.com/edHUpnxSJK— NFL (@NFL) January 2, 2023
Bolt Up for 2023!
