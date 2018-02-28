Tom Telesco Dishes on the Team's Draft Board, Salary Cap Space, Mike Williams and More

Q: What does our salary cap look like heading into Free Agency? – Pete Swinton

Telesco: It's funny this year. There are about 15 teams who have an enormous amount of cap space. And then there are the rest of us who have either some cap space or not a whole lot. We have a little bit of cap space to work with, but I think people have to realize that it's not like we can use up all of that in unrestricted free agency. There's a lot of stuff you have to budget for. But we are curious to see what the market goes for for certain positions this year because there are those teams with so much cap space which could affect the rest of us that don't have that much. But also, when it comes to building your team and trying to get better in the offseason, there are a lot of ways to make your team better that do not involve signing someone on the first or second day of free agency. Now we may do that, but it's a long process and there are a lot of moving parts to free agency.

Q: Do you ever get tired of people asking if you are going to draft a quarterback of the future? I've heard it every damn year! – Shane Fotswell

Telesco: No. Until we have the quote-unquote "quarterback of the future" everyone is going to keep asking about it. And that's OK. That's something that we've invested a lot of time and resources on each year that I've been here, whether it's by draft, free agency or trade. Because as much as we love Philip, we know that he's not going to play for 10 more years. So it's something we've been working on for a number of years. We've just got to find the right player at the right spot at the right time. It just hasn't happened yet.

Q: How is the quality in the depth of talent in this year's draft? – Dede S.

Telesco: I have a hard time comparing year over year over year as far as the talent in the draft, but I will say that we just finished up our draft meetings with the scouts a couple weeks ago, and it looks like it's a strong draft in a lot of positions. We'll see once we get through with the medicals and nobody gets knocked off. That their physicals are really clean. But I think it's a strong class in a lot of positions. We're excited about it.

Q: When would you start the process of possibly locking up players whose contracts don't expire quite yet – aka, CASEY HAYWARD? – Roman Black