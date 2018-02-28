Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Tom Telesco Dishes on the Team's Draft Board, Salary Cap Space, Mike Williams and More

Feb 28, 2018 at 07:38 AM
Henne_Ricky
Ricky Henne

Managing Editor

In what's become an annual Combine experience, General Manager Tom Telesco answered a wide array of fan questions.

While he couldn't answer the hundreds that were submitted, he did answer important questions about the Chargers' plans in the draft, free agency and more:

Q: I know draft boards come into play a lot when it comes to draft day, but before the Combine & draft, is there a player that you have already targeted as the one you really want to get/draft? – Extra Fonville

Telesco: Sure! But saying it and doing it are two different things.  Coming out our draft meetings, there are more than a handful of players that we'd love to get, but actually executing that in the draft can be hard to do. With our draft board, we'll line it up, look at it and see how that also compares and contrasts with where our free agency board is.  See where our strengths and weaknesses are at different positions, and where we may need to go.  Now free agency is first and the draft is second, but that all comes into play.

Q: What does our salary cap look like heading into Free Agency? – Pete Swinton

Telesco: It's funny this year.  There are about 15 teams who have an enormous amount of cap space.  And then there are the rest of us who have either some cap space or not a whole lot.  We have a little bit of cap space to work with, but I think people have to realize that it's not like we can use up all of that in unrestricted free agency.  There's a lot of stuff you have to budget for. But we are curious to see what the market goes for for certain positions this year because there are those teams with so much cap space which could affect the rest of us that don't have that much.  But also, when it comes to building your team and trying to get better in the offseason, there are a lot of ways to make your team better that do not involve signing someone on the first or second day of free agency.  Now we may do that, but it's a long process and there are a lot of moving parts to free agency.  

Q: Do you ever get tired of people asking if you are going to draft a quarterback of the future?  I've heard it every damn year! – Shane Fotswell

Telesco: No.  Until we have the quote-unquote "quarterback of the future" everyone is going to keep asking about it.  And that's OK.  That's something that we've invested a lot of time and resources on each year that I've been here, whether it's by draft, free agency or trade.  Because as much as we love Philip, we know that he's not going to play for 10 more years.  So it's something we've been working on for a number of years.  We've just got to find the right player at the right spot at the right time. It just hasn't happened yet.

Q: How is the quality in the depth of talent in this year's draft? – Dede S.

Telesco: I have a hard time comparing year over year over year as far as the talent in the draft, but I will say that we just finished up our draft meetings with the scouts a couple weeks ago, and it looks like it's a strong draft in a lot of positions.  We'll see once we get through with the medicals and nobody gets knocked off.  That their physicals are really clean.  But I think it's a strong class in a lot of positions.  We're excited about it.

Q: When would you start the process of possibly locking up players whose contracts don't expire quite yet – aka, CASEY HAYWARD? – Roman Black

Telesco: As we work through free agency in the month of March, that's something that has a ton of moving parts.  Really we have between March and the start of the summer before the season starts to look at extensions for certain people.  A lot of it just depends on what's going on, and trying to budget where you are.  So there is no specific date we'll start doing that.

Q: Last year wasn't the year he wanted but I am so high on Mike Williams. I just ordered his jersey! Reminds me of Verrett and Melvin who missed time as a rookie but then made Pro Bowl in year two! What areas do you think will be important for him this year? – Tyler Hansen

Telesco: Mike just needs to work. He missed so much work with us last year during a critical time of the year. And he'll have that time this year in the offseason program and then obviously training camp. Playing receiver in this league is not easy for young players. And when you have a veteran quarterback who is onto details 100 percent of the time, it takes some time for young receivers to get up to speed and earn their trust. With Mike, it's just about getting on the field and just working. Getting his timing down with the quarterback. Getting his legs back underneath him again. I mean, he spent so much time last year rehabbing, and then once he came back, we were right in the middle of our season. We dropped him into practice, and then he has to be up to speed with everyone else. That's a lot to ask of him. But we saw in practice a lot of really positive signs of what he can do for us. We saw glimmers of that in the regular season, but we saw much more on the practice fields. Now he just has to take that next step.

Q: We got some awesome, awesome guys as UDFAs like Austin Ekeler, Trevor Williams, Jahleel Addae. How do you scout and find these kinds of guys? Same or different than the top prospects? – Oliver McDougal

Telesco: It's the same. We scout everyone the same way whether it's for the first round, seventh round or college free agency. We put the same amount of time into all of those players. This organization has a long track record of having a lot of college free agents come in and not only make it, but really perform at a high level. And that started way before I ever got here, so we treat all those guys the same, and that's why we were able to hit on some players, too.

Q: What do you do when your scouts have different opinions on the same guy? – Nicky Jabowitzh

Telesco: We discuss, discuss, discuss, throw the tape on, watch it together and then discuss again. These are all opinions on players. No one's always right and no one's always wrong. So it happens. Scouts see players differently. That's why we have meetings and spend a lot of time talking about players and what we see. We usually get to a conclusion one way or another.

Q: Always hear how you scout prospects. How do you scout free agents? Is it any different? – Andy Chou

Telesco: They're two completely different things. For college prospects, we have a much larger body of work that we have to work on. It's really a year or two of their college history, interact with them at the Combine and interact with them at their All-Star games. We get to spend a lot of time with them. But free agency is mostly evaluating what you see on tape. Our pro scouts do it throughout the year. They may see a player once, or maybe twice during the pro season. It kind of depends on how their schedule is. But a lot of the free agent scouting is really just tape-based, and then we'll go back and look at their college history, what we thought of them in college. Also, the background we have on them and how their medicals were in college. However, that's also four or five years old. But still, we'll take that into account. But really most of our scouting is tape-based.

As a reminder, Telesco and Head Coach Anthony Lynn will address the media Thursday morning. We'll have live coverage of their press conference beginning at 8:00am PT on Facebook, Twitter, our app and Chargers.com.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chargers Elevate Darius Bradwell and Kiondre Thomas

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated running back Darius Bradwell (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Bolts Travel to Denver for AFC West Showdown

Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts enter their Week 12 matchup with the Denver Broncos.
news

Three Takeaways: How Have Justin Herbert & Mike Williams Provided A Second Half Spark for Bolts?

Here's what Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler, Renaldo Hill and Joe Lombardi had to say during Thursday and Friday's press conferences.
news

Week 12 Injury Report | Chargers at Broncos 

A look at injury reports of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos as we head into Week 12 of the 2021 season.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Denver to take on the Broncos in Week 12
news

Chargers Elevate Darius Bradwell and Kiondre Thomas

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated running back Darius Bradwell (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Steelers Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Joey Bosa and Drue Tranquill

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Joey Bosa and linebacker Drue Tranquill from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive lineman Andrew Brown (standard elevation), defensive lineman Forrest Merrill (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

All In: Episode 7 | Earn December

As the Los Angeles Chargers hit the middle part of the 2021 NFL season, Brandon Staley and the team must respond to adversity and prepare for the home stretch. The following month of games will decide if the Chargers are poised for a playoff push. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Pass the Sticks: Justin Jones vs. Chris Rumph in All-Star Brawl

Justin Jones and Chris Rumph face off in the brand new All-Star Brawl by Nickelodeon against professional gamers from Immortals. On this special episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota, the competitors will get the chance to play on the biggest screen in sports, the 360° Infinity Screen at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Breiden Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko to the active roster. The team also placed defensive lineman Christian Covington on Reserve/COVID-19 and signed defensive lineman Caraun Reid to the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Vikings Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr.; Place Cornerback Ryan Smith on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured. Los Angeles also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (standard elevation) wide receiver Maurice Ffrench (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

Let's Play: Chris Rumph vs. Larry Rountree in Wii Sports

Chargers defensive end Chris Rumph and running back Larry Rountree face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Wii Sports, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Eagles Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in Week 9.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Maurice Ffrench and cornerback Kiondre Thomas from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The Bolts also added cornerback Tevaughn Campbell to the injury report with a groin injury. His status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Patriots Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New England Patriots in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Defensive Lineman Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Justin Jones from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Forrest Merrill.
video

Pass The Sticks: Scott Quessenberry vs. Matt Feiler in NHL 22

Chargers OL Scott Quessenberry and Matt Feiler face off in the brand new NHL 22 on this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed kicker Dustin Hopkins. In a corresponding move, the team waived kicker Tristan Vizcaino. 
video

All In: Episode 5 | Keenan And Mike

Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have been on a tear in 2021. Learn how Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert and the 2021 Chargers offense utilize Keenan and Mike to complement and create opportunities for each other. Go all-access on Mike Williams' breakout year so far, including his multi-touchdown games against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns.
video

Let's Play: Justin Jones vs. Kyzir White in NBA 2K22

Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones and linebacker Kyzir White face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of NBA 2K22, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Andre Roberts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver/return specialist Andre Roberts and waived wide receiver KJ Hill Jr.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 5

Get an all-access look at how Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen & Mike Williams cause problems for defenses across the league. Check out episode 5 of All In on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 22.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will travel to Baltimore to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.
news

Chargers Elevate Cole Christiansen and Breiden Fehoko; Downgrade Nasir Adderley

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Cole Christiansen and defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded safety Nasir Adderley to out.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Senio Kelemete; Place Oday Aboushi on Injured Reserve 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Senio Kelemete to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad and placed guard Oday Aboushi on Reserve/Injured.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 4

This All In is 'here to win.'
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Browns Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Cornerback Ryan Smith

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Ryan Smith from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Here to Win

At 3-1, the Los Angeles Chargers are off to their hottest start in seven years. Take an all-access deep dive into their Week 3 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and their Week 4 win vs. Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.
Latest News
Advertising