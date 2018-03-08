The NFL Legend Who Owes a lot to Anthony Lynn

In 2003, Anthony Lynn joined the Jacksonville Jaguars for his second coaching stint in the NFL. After three seasons in Denver coaching special teams, Lynn headed east to Duval where he took a job coaching the position he once played: running back.

It was there he met Fred Taylor, the Jags' former ninth-overall draft pick, who struggled with playing inconsistencies and injuries over his first four seasons in the league. After playing in all 16 games for the first time in his career in 2002, Taylor knew his game could be taken to new heights in 2003, and he credits Lynn for helping him get there.

"For me, Coach Lynn as a running backs coach was a guy who you could talk to, you could come to with anything," the former Pro Bowl running back who was attending the Combine as part of the NFL's Legends program said. "The communication was very transparent. I loved that and it made you feel at home and feel comfortable. But from a coach-to-player standpoint, he let me go out there and do my thing. He wasn't hovering above me (saying,) 'Oh, you've got to make that cut.' He didn't put me in a box. He let me play."

In 2003, Lynn guided Taylor to his best season as a pro. He finished the season starting all 16 games with career-highs in rushing yards (1,572) and carries (345) along with six touchdowns. Additionally, Taylor caught 48 passes for 370 yards and another score.

So, what did Lynn do that helped Taylor achieve those career-highs?