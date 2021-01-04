Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Statement from Owner Dean Spanos

Jan 04, 2021 at 08:54 AM
Chargers Communications

Statement from Los Angeles Chargers Owner Dean Spanos

 This morning I informed Anthony Lynn that we have made the decision to part ways with him as our head coach. I'm not sure there is another person in this league more respected as a human being than Anthony, and I want to sincerely express my deepest gratitude for his leadership during a time of great change for our organization. As we all know, this is a results-driven business and, simply put, the results of the past two years have fallen short of expectations. Moving forward, we will redouble our efforts to both build and maintain a championship-caliber program. We have been innovative in many facets of our organization in recent years, and we need to carry that over to our entire operation. Our fans need to know that the Los Angeles Chargers are committed to consistent, winning football. The search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

