Statement from Dean Spanos on the passing of Chris Berman's wife, Kathy Berman

For as long as I can remember, Chris Berman has been there for the Chargers family. A close friend to so many in our organization, few people are as universally respected and beloved – not just within these walls, but around the entire country. Like everyone, we were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of his wife, Kathy. Our hearts ache for our friend. Today, and every day thereafter, we simply want Boomer to know that we are there for him, and the entire Berman family, the same way he has always been there for us.