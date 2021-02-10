Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Presented by

Sip & Sonder: How Coffee Brings Together a Community

Feb 09, 2021 at 04:02 PM
210209takeouttuesday-sipsonder-editorial
Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Sip & Sonder is photographed as part of the Los Angeles Chargers Takeout Tuesday series celebrating black-owned businesses on Friday, January 29, 2021 in Inglewood, CA.

Each week during February, the Los Angeles Chargers' Takeout Tuesday series will highlight the Black history and culture of four unique Los Angeles neighborhoods through the lens of the restaurants, highlighting how food can bring people and communities together.

This week, it's Sip & Sonder in Inglewood.

Sip & Sonder

The first specialty coffee house in Inglewood was founded in 2017 by Amanda Jane-Thomas and Shanita Nicholas – two friends who met while practicing law at the same firm.

According to its website, "Sip & Sonder is the premier destination for creatives, entrepreneurs, freelancers, curators, and everyone in between to simply exist, grab a cup of coffee, connect, create, and put sonder into action."

Their tagline: "For the Community. For the Culture."

"At Sip & Sonder, our main product is coffee," Jane-Thomas said. "We love coffee. We pride ourselves on our coffee. But we really see our coffee as a conduit for folks to really come and connect."

When Jane-Thomas and Nicholas were forced to temporality close their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it prompted a pair of questions: "What now? What do we do?"

In response, the co-founders found inspiration from their tagline by launching the "Brewing for Good with Sip & Sonder" campaign. Each Friday, they deliver hot coffee and pastries to frontline workers on the COVID-19 floor at Centinela Hospital.

"It feels like a small thing to do, but it goes a long way," Nicholas said. "I love the drop-off mornings because it's our 'thank you.'"

Jane-Thomas originally became an attorney because she said she believes it to be "an empowered profession." There are parallels in her newest career.

"Sip & Sonder is doing exactly that," she said. "It's an empowered profession and that's how we look at it. It's a privilege to be able to be in the community and help empower it in any way that we can."

Nicholas pointed to the vibrancy and diversity of Inglewood, as well as the multi-generational makeup of the long-established neighborhood. She added how grateful the duo is to be able to grow Sip & Sonder "not for a community, but with a community."

"It feels like family," she said. "Inglewood feels like family."

Photos: Sip & Sonder

Sip & Sonder, the first specialty coffee house in Inglewood, was founded in 2017 by Amanda Jane-Thomas and Shanita Nicholas – two friends who met while practicing law at the same firm.

210209_SipSonder_024
1 / 30
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210209_SipSonder_028
2 / 30
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210209_SipSonder_029
3 / 30
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210209_SipSonder_006
4 / 30
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210209_SipSonder_030
5 / 30
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210209_SipSonder_005
6 / 30
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210209_SipSonder_025
7 / 30
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210209_SipSonder_019
8 / 30
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210209_SipSonder_026
9 / 30
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210209_SipSonder_022
10 / 30
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210209_SipSonder_027
11 / 30
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210209_SipSonder_023
12 / 30
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210209_SipSonder_020
13 / 30
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210209_SipSonder_021
14 / 30
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210209_SipSonder_018
15 / 30
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210209_SipSonder_013
16 / 30
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210209_SipSonder_017
17 / 30
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210209_SipSonder_014
18 / 30
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210209_SipSonder_016
19 / 30
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210209_SipSonder_001
20 / 30
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210209_SipSonder_015
21 / 30
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210209_SipSonder_011
22 / 30
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210209_SipSonder_012
23 / 30
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210209_SipSonder_009
24 / 30
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210209_SipSonder_010
25 / 30
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210209_SipSonder_007
26 / 30
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210209_SipSonder_008
27 / 30
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210209_SipSonder_002
28 / 30
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210209_SipSonder_003
29 / 30
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210209_SipSonder_004
30 / 30
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Address:

108 S Market St
Inglewood, CA 90301

Hours: Outdoor seating available

Monday - Friday: 8 AM - 2 PM

Saturday: 10:30 AM - 2 PM

Sunday: 10:30 AM - 2 PM

Website: https://www.sipandsonder.com/

Free shipping on all orders over $40

Related Content

news

10 Insights: Gordon, Ekeler NFL's Top RB Tandem 

The duo has combined for 1,005 yards from scrimmage.

SoFi Stadium Updates:

video

Joey Bosa + SoFi Stadium = 😱

Secure your official tickets at SoFi Stadium for as low as $100! Click here to learn more.
video

Join Us for the Future ⚡️

Secure your official tickets at SoFi Stadium for as low as $100! Click here to learn more.
video

Our New Home 🤩

Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: September Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen on September 25, 2020.
gallery

Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
video

SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of our first game at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - September 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
gallery

Photos: August Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on August 26, 2020.
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
gallery

Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
gallery

Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020

Get a glimpse inside the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in April 2020.
Learn More

Advertising