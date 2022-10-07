Scouting the Browns: Week 5

MKC: The Browns have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, with Pro Bowl guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller, and an All-Pro right tackle in Jack Conklin. Their left tackle, Jedrick Wills, Jr., was the No. 10 overall pick in 2020. So it definitely starts up front. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt take it from there, and both will run through a brick wall if they must. If they can't bowl you over, they'll try to hurdle you. Chubb has three 100-yard games already this season, and has taken his game to another level. Hunt, who asked to be traded, is playing for his next contract in addition to trying to carry his hometown team to a Super Bowl. They are a load, especially at home.

MKC:Brissett has been up and down so far this season. He had rough outings against Carolina in Week 1 — but got Cade York in position for that gamewinning field goal at the end for a 26-24 victory — and also didn't have his best game Sunday in Atlanta en route to the 23-20 loss. He made an error on a crucial fourth and 3 from the 4 on the opening drive, and threw a pick at the end when the Browns needed about 14 yards to get York in position for the gametying field goal. When he connects well with Amari Cooper, which he did two straight weeks for 101 yards and a TD, he fares well. When he can't get the ball to Cooper, like in Atlanta where he had one catch for 9 yards, he's less successful. But he manages the game well and doesn't turn it over a lot, which is what the Browns need with Deshaun Watson out the first 11 games.