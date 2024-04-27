Chargers Select Tarheeb Still in Round 5 of 2024 NFL Draft

The Chargers selected Maryland defensive back Tarheeb Still in the fifth round (No. 137 overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday morning.

Still described his reaction to being taken by the Bolts.

"I would just say that the moment was everything," Still said. "I have my family here, hanging around. Waiting for that call, we didn't know what the moment was going to be like.

"Then, the phone rang, and it said California, then I picked it up. I couldn't be happier," Still added.

The selection of Still gives the Chargers more depth to a cornerback group that features Asante Samuel, Jr., Kristian Fulton, Ja'Sir Taylor and others.

The 21-year-old Still is listed at 6-foot and 189 pounds.

Still was a 2023 Second-Team All-Big Ten selection and tied for sixth in the FBS with five interceptions.

"Really, just my ability to take away the ball," Still said when asked about his top traits. "Then, my quick instincts, being able to read what's going on and react to what is in front of me.

"Just an all-around play-maker," Still said. "I can do whatever the coaches ask me to do."

Still played in 39 career games for Maryland, recording 165 total tackles (124 solo) to go along with six interceptions, 28 passes defensed and nine tackles for loss.

Still will reunite with Chargers linebackers coach NaVorro Bowman, who spent two years at Maryland before landing with the Bolts.