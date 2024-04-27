Chargers Select Justin Eboigbe in 4th Round of 2024 NFL Draft

The Chargers selected Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe in the fourth round (No. 105 overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday morning.

The selection of Eboigbe gives the Chargers more depth to a defensive line room that includes Morgan Fox, Poona Ford, Otito Ogbonnia and Scott Matlock among others.

Eboigbe said Saturday that he is fired up to play for Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh.

"He didn't recruit me but I had a lot of familiarity with him on New Year's Day, that Rose Bowl Game," Eboigbe said. "Didn't have the outcome [we wanted], but the success that he has had in the league and in college, there's no one that you'd want to play for any more than him."

The 23-year-old Eboigbe is listed at 6-foot-4 and 297 pounds.

Eboigbe was a 2023 First-Team All-SEC selection after tallying 63 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks in 14 games.

Eboigbe said he can line up anywhere along the defensive front.

"Honestly, it doesn't even matter," Eboigbe said. "If I can be on the field, it doesn't matter, I can play every position.

"I know one thing, whatever helps the team — whether that's at three-technique, five-technique, shade, it doesn't matter — as long as I can be able to effectively help the team, I'm all for it," Eboigbe added.

He played in just four games in 2022 due to a neck injury but said Saturday that he was at 100 percent for his final season with the Crimson Tide.

Eboigbe also said overcame the loss of his brother in May of 2022 in what was a trying year for him on and off the field.

"For me, it's just the versatility, the resilience, the adversity, that never-die attitude," Eboigbe said. "If anybody knows my story, knows where I came from and what I came back from, as far as injury, the adversity off of the field by losing my brother the same year as the injury, and came back and had my best season.