Remembering Fred Dean

Former Chargers defensive end Fred Dean passed away Wednesday at the age of 68. He played for the Chargers from 1975-1981 and then the 49ers from 1981-1985. He was known for his speed, strength and quickness.

"Fred was one of the most feared defenders to ever play the game and yet, off the field, you would be hard pressed to find a kinder human being," said Chargers owner and chairman of the board Dean Spanos. "He was a gentle giant with a smile matched only by his own sheer size. Everyone who knew Fred was better for it, and we are all terribly saddened by his loss. Our hearts and prayers are with his wife Pam and the entire Dean family."