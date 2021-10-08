Rashawn Slater and Asante Samuel Jr. Rank Inside the Top 4 of NFL Rookie Rankings

With the first quarter of the season over, take a look at the NFL Rookie Rankings put together by NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah. Here's what Jeremiah had to say about the Bolts' rookies four games into the season:
OT-Rashawn Slater (2nd)
"Slater is playing at a Pro Bowl level. His pass protection gets all of the buzz, but I've been equally impressed by his work in the run game."
CB-Asante Samuel Jr. (4th)
"Samuel's been the league's most consistent rookie cornerback. He has made several plays on the ball (two INTs, five passes defensed) and his tackling has been exceptional."
