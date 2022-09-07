Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers host the Las Vegas Raiders in the regular season opener at SoFi Stadium, in Week 1.

MATCHUP HISTORY

Sunday's game will mark the 125th matchup between the two teams. The Raiders hold a 66-56-2 all-time regular season record versus the Chargers; however, the Bolts have won two out of the last three matchups in this series. This is the first time in Chargers history that they host the Raiders to open a season. Both teams have squared off eight times in season openers, but this marks the first time the Chargers will be hosting.

The last meeting between these two teams at SoFi Stadium came on Oct. 4, 2021.

In that Week 4 head-to-head the Bolts rushed for 168 yards and won the game by a final score of 28-14. Running back Austin Ekeler led the way on the ground with 117 yards rushing and two touchdowns (one rushing and one receiving) and quarterback Justin Herbert threw for three touchdowns. On the defensive side, the Chargers pass rush accumulated four sacks and safety Derwin James, Jr. recorded an interception.

GAME DATE/TIME

Sunday, September 11

Kickoff is set for 1:25 PM PDT

LOCATION

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)

WATCH ON TV

Network: CBS

Los Angeles and Orange County: Channel 2 (KCBS)

Play-by-play: Kevin Harlan

Analyst: Trent Green

Sideline: Melanie Collins

STREAMING

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.