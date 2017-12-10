Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Quick Observations from the 30-13 Win over the Redskins

Dec 10, 2017 at 10:03 AM

Redskins vs. Chargers In-Game

The Chargers face the Washington Redskins for a home game matchup.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen is hauled down after a reception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen is hauled down after a reception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen reacts after a reception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen reacts after a reception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (28) celebrates with teammate wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (28) celebrates with teammate wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen reacts after a touchdown by teammate running back Melvin Gordon during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen reacts after a touchdown by teammate running back Melvin Gordon during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins is hauled down by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Chris McCain for a sack during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins is hauled down by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Chris McCain for a sack during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) greets Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers after an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Carson, Calif. The Chargers won, 30-13. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) greets Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers after an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Carson, Calif. The Chargers won, 30-13. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

The Los Angeles Chargers won their fourth game in a row after the 30-13 victory over the Washington Redskins.

Game Balls

Offense: Philip Rivers – Much has been said about the weapons around him and how they've been performing, but Rivers has been putting on a show as of late. He finished Sunday's game 18-of-31 for 319 yards and two touchdowns. His Pro Bowl-worthy performance made him the third quarterback in NFL history to pass for over 3,500 yards in 10-straight seasons. Additionally, on a 16-yard completion to Keenan Allen, Rivers moved into ninth place in NFL history for career passing yards.

Defense: Desmond King – King is heating up as the weather is cooling down. The rookie posted his fourth sack on Sunday, which tied him for the second-most sacks in a single season by a Chargers defensive back. Additionally, King paced the defense with 10 total tackles along with one tackle for loss, one QB hit and one pass defensed.

Unsung Hero: Keenan Allen – We all know Allen has been on a tear as of late, and Sunday's performance was no different. Although he didn't score a touchdown, he put his team in positions to score. Particularly, his 51-yard catch off a flea flicker set up a one-yard Melvin Gordon TD. His 111 yards gave him his fourth 100-plus-yard receiving game in a row, making it the longest streak in the NFL this season, and tied the second-longest streak in team history.

Stat of the Game:

Keenan Allen set new career-highs for receptions and receiving yards in a single season in the first quarter.

Play of the Game:

Facing a 2nd-and-6 in the third, Rivers handed off to Melvin Gordon, who then turned around and passed it back to Rivers to execute the flea flicker. Rivers then stepped into his throw and lobbed a bomb to Keenan Allen. KA13 caught the perfect pass down to the one-yard line for a 51-yard gain. One play later, Melvin Gordon pounded the ball into the end zone.

Turning Point:

Rivers and Tyrell Williams set the tone early on a 34-yard connection on the first play of the game, but it was their 75-yard touchdown in the second quarter that was a difference maker. On the first offensive play after the Redskins scoring drive, Rivers dropped back and tossed a deep pass to Williams. The wideout completed the catch and cut left to run into the end zone untouched. The TD made it 20-6.

It Was Over When:

One play after the flea flicker, Melvin Gordon took a handoff from Rivers and plowed up the middle and into the end zone for the score.  The touchdown made it 30-6, making it too much of a hole for Washington to climb out of.

Bolt Quotebook

"We are 7-2 in the past nine games.  It's always fun to win.  It makes it easier for us to come into work every single day and continue to push and work harder." – TE Hunter Henry

"We are exactly where we want to be.  We hold our own destiny, so it works out with the opportunity we have." – WR Tyrell Williams

"We have a family in here; we're all brothers.  We have a lot of selfless people…We are all in it for each other.  I feel like when you have a group like that, (who are) really in it for each other, you have a chance to be special." – DE Melvin Ingram

Odds and Ends

The Chargers outgained the Redskins in total yardage, 488-201.  Additionally, they held a 174-65 advantage on the ground and a 314-136 edge through the air.

Holding Washington to 201 total yards is the best mark for the Bolts defense since Oct. 5, 2014, against the Jets (151 yards).

Tyrell Williams led all receivers with 132 total yards.  Those yards all came in the first half and were his most in a first half for his career.

Along with Desmond King's sack, the Chargers had one other on the day that was split by Melvin Ingram and Corey Liuget.

Kyle Emanuel picked off his first pass of the season and his first since his rookie debut in Week 1 of 2015 against the Lions.

Head Coach Anthony Lynn named Corey Liuget as an honorary captain.

Inactives for the Chargers included QB Cardale Jones, WR Geremy Davis, RB Branden Oliver, LB James Onwualu, OT Michael Ola, TE Sean Culkin and DE Jeremiah Attaochu. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

