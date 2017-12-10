Quick Observations from the 30-13 Win over the Redskins

One play after the flea flicker, Melvin Gordon took a handoff from Rivers and plowed up the middle and into the end zone for the score. The touchdown made it 30-6, making it too much of a hole for Washington to climb out of.

Bolt Quotebook

"We are 7-2 in the past nine games. It's always fun to win. It makes it easier for us to come into work every single day and continue to push and work harder." – TE Hunter Henry

"We are exactly where we want to be. We hold our own destiny, so it works out with the opportunity we have." – WR Tyrell Williams

"We have a family in here; we're all brothers. We have a lot of selfless people…We are all in it for each other. I feel like when you have a group like that, (who are) really in it for each other, you have a chance to be special." – DE Melvin Ingram

Odds and Ends

The Chargers outgained the Redskins in total yardage, 488-201. Additionally, they held a 174-65 advantage on the ground and a 314-136 edge through the air.

Holding Washington to 201 total yards is the best mark for the Bolts defense since Oct. 5, 2014, against the Jets (151 yards).

Tyrell Williams led all receivers with 132 total yards. Those yards all came in the first half and were his most in a first half for his career.

Along with Desmond King's sack, the Chargers had one other on the day that was split by Melvin Ingram and Corey Liuget.

Kyle Emanuel picked off his first pass of the season and his first since his rookie debut in Week 1 of 2015 against the Lions.

Head Coach Anthony Lynn named Corey Liuget as an honorary captain.