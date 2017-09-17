Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Quick Observations from the 19-17 Loss to the Miami Dolphins

Sep 17, 2017 at 10:54 AM

The Los Angeles Chargers fell to 0-2 on the season after losing to the Miami Dolphins 19-17. 

Stat of the Game:

It was a record-breaking day for Antonio Gates.  His four-yard catch late in the second quarter was the 900th of his career.  He became only the 22nd player in NFL history to reach the 900-reception plateau. Later, Gates broke the record for most touchdowns by a tight end in NFL history off a seven-yard pass from Philip Rivers. It was also the 85th time Rivers and Gates found paydirt tying Steve Young and Jerry Rice for second most touchdowns by a QB/WR-TE duo in NFL history.

Play of the Game:

On 2nd-and-goal from the seven in the third quarter, Philip Rivers stepped back and tossed a pass down the middle. Antonio Gates had a glimmer of separation from the safety, and leapt up to catch the pass.   That catch gave Gates 112 total TDs, and the record for most touchdowns by a tight end in NFL history. It set off a raucous celebration as his teammates mobbed him in the end zone.

Turning Point:

The Dolphins were down 17-16 with three minutes left.  After driving to the Chargers 36,  Miami opted to kick a long field goal rather than go for it on 4th-and-6.  Cody Parkey's 54-yard field goal attempt was good, and those points ended up being the difference in the game.

It Was Over When:

The Bolts got the ball back with just over a minute left in the game.  After getting down to the Miami 26, Younghoe Koo came out for a 44-yard field goal attempt.  Unfortunately, his kick was wide right and the Chargers ultimately fell to the Dolphins.

Bolt Quotebook

"Younghoe didn't kick well today.  He missed two field goals.  Last week, it wasn't his issue.  I thought he kicked fine (but) the kick (got) blocked.  But he didn't kick well today.  We'll see how he responds." – Head Coach Anthony Lynn

"I haven't quite wrapped my head around it all.  It happened so fast.  But I enjoyed (breaking the record), and I tried to move forward." – TE Antonio Gates

"Nobody is going to feel sorry for us. You find out about our group.  What we always talk about.  The tightness.  The toughness. The character of our group.  It's times like these that (it) gets tested." – QB Philip Rivers

"They were definitely a challenging front.  We went no huddle and tried to speed it up on them.  We played them well until the end." – LT Russell Okung

Odds and Ends

The Chargers outgained the Dolphins 367 to 336 yards.  While the Bolts had a 323-225 advantage through the air, the Dolphins outgained Los Angeles 111-44 yards on the ground.

The Chargers defense held the Dolphins offense 0-3 in the red zone and 0-2 in goal-to-go situations.

Philip Rivers just set a new franchise mark with his 52nd career 300-yard passing performance.  He also passed Vinny Testaverde for 11th place all-time in passing yards.

Rivers finished 31 of 39 for 331 yards and one TD for a 110.6 passer rating.

Keenan Allen caught nine of 10 passes thrown his way for 100 yards.

Branden Oliver led the Bolts in rushing with 31 yards on three carries.

Jatavis Brown paced the defense with 12 total tackles.  Melvin Ingram and Chris McCain each had sacks on the day.

Head Coach Anthony Lynn named RB Melvin Gordon, WR Keenan Allen, DT Corey Liuget, S Jahleel Addae and P Drew Kaser captains for the game.

Inactives for the Chargers included QB Cardale Jones, CB Jason Verrett, S Rayshawn Jenkins, T Sam Tevi, TE Sean Culkin, WR Mike Williams and DE Jerry Attaochu.

LaDainian Tomlinson was honored at halftime with his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring.

The Bolts also honored five original members of the 1960 Los Angeles Chargers in the first quarter.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chargers Finalize 2021 Preseason Schedule

The dates and times of preseason matchups for the Los Angeles Chargers have been finalized.
news

Justin Herbert Pays it Forward With Surprise Visit to 74th Street Elementary

"I remember growing up and seeing all these players come through and the impact they had on me and so if I can have any of the slightest bit of impact like that, I think that's a mission accomplished."
news

LaDainian Tomlinson, Rashawn Slater Teaming Up to Cook for a Mission

The Hall of Fame running back and 2021 first-round draft pick are joining the Chargers' virtual cooking event next week to support The Midnight Mission's HomeLight Facility in Inglewood.
news

Mizzou Head Coach: Larry Rountree III Will Be a 'Tremendous Asset' to Chargers Offense

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz was a guest on the latest episode of "Chargers Weekly."

SoFi Stadium Updates:

video

Los Angeles Chargers Suite Experience

Chargers suites at the incredible new SoFi Stadium boast an exclusive setting to entertain clients, partners and friends. A world-class experience in sports and entertainment.
video

What Are Jon and Vinny Cooking Up at SoFi Stadium?

Get a behind-the-scenes look into the kitchen at SoFi Stadium as Award-Winning Chefs Jon Shook And Vinny Dotolo prepare for the upcoming 2021 season.
video

Season Ticket Members Visit SoFi Stadium for First Time

On Saturday, SoFi Stadium opened its doors to Bolt Fam Members for the first time! Interested in becoming part of the Bolt Fam? Visit here for more info!
news

Sofi Stadium Teams With Award-Winning Chefs Jon Shook And Vinny Dotolo For Its Culinary Program

SoFi Stadium to Begin Weekly Content Series Introducing Menu Staples, starting April 22.
video

The Future is Here ⚡️

Get your 2021 season tickets for as low as $50 per game! Click here to learn more.
video

Joey Bosa + SoFi Stadium = 😱

Get your season tickets at SoFi Stadium for as low as $50 per game! Click here to learn more.
video

Our New Home 🤩

Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: September Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen on September 25, 2020.
gallery

Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
video

SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of our first game at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - September 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
gallery

Photos: August Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on August 26, 2020.
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
Learn More
Advertising