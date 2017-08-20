Quick Observations from the 13-7 Loss to the Saints

The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the New Orleans Saints 13-7 in the second game of the preseason. Despite the loss, young players like Desmond King and Dexter McCoil stepped up to make plays.
Stat of the Game:
Although it's the preseason, Dexter McCoil's interception return of 99-yards tied for the seventh-longest in franchise history.
Play of the Game:
Facing 1st-and-goal from the Chargers' eight-yard line, Saints quarterback Ryan Nassib stepped back and fired a pass intended for Tommylee Lewis. From the end zone, Dexter McCoil read the QB's eyes, crept up and picked the ball off at the one. McCoil then used his lengthy frame to his advantage as he tucked the ball and ran it back 99 yards for a pick-six.
Turning Point:
Cardale Jones had the Bolts' second-team offense moving down the field against the Saints' first-team defense when he connected with Jamaal Jones over the middle on third down. The young wideout tried to make a move for the sticks, but was stripped by Sterling Moore. Manti Te'o recovered the loose ball, ending the Chargers' first visit to the red zone of the day without points.
It Was Over When:
Desperately trying to convert on 4th-and-34, Cardale Jones fired deep down the ride sideline for Geremy Davis. Instead, it was Saints safety Adam Bighill who came up with the ball, securing the win for the road team.
Bolt Quotebook
"This team is going to be pretty good. I know after that performance tonight, you might not think so, but I'm just telling you I see this team every day. When we put the starting 22 out there, this team is going to be good." – Head Coach Anthony Lynn
"I think the defense did really well minus the first play. I take complete responsibility for the first play because that run hit my gap. I took that first play pretty hard – (I'm) pretty upset about it. All you can do now is watch film and get better from it, unfortunately." – LB Nick Dzubnar
"The defense led the league in interceptions last year with 18 so that's a fact right there that shows our secondary is (full of) ballhawks. We learn from each other. We feed off each other; the energy, that's where we make our plays from." – DB Desmond King
Odds and Ends
New Orleans outgained Los Angeles 265-158. They owned a 157 to 66 yard advantage on the ground while the Chargers outgained them through the air 160 to 135.
Kellen Clemens led the team in passing, completing 10 of 17 attempts for 99 yards.
Jamaal Jones had a game-high five catches and 47 receiving yards.
Chris McCain, Korey Toomer, Dexter McCoil and James Onwualu tied for the team lead with five tackles.
McCain and King each recorded one sack, while Tre Boston and Melvin Ingram split one.
Andre Williams, Kyle Emanuel, Tyreek Burwell and Dexter McCoil served as tonight's captains.