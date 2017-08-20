Quick Observations from the 13-7 Loss to the Saints

Turning Point:

Cardale Jones had the Bolts' second-team offense moving down the field against the Saints' first-team defense when he connected with Jamaal Jones over the middle on third down. The young wideout tried to make a move for the sticks, but was stripped by Sterling Moore. Manti Te'o recovered the loose ball, ending the Chargers' first visit to the red zone of the day without points.

It Was Over When:

Desperately trying to convert on 4th-and-34, Cardale Jones fired deep down the ride sideline for Geremy Davis. Instead, it was Saints safety Adam Bighill who came up with the ball, securing the win for the road team.

Bolt Quotebook

"This team is going to be pretty good. I know after that performance tonight, you might not think so, but I'm just telling you I see this team every day. When we put the starting 22 out there, this team is going to be good." – Head Coach Anthony Lynn

"I think the defense did really well minus the first play. I take complete responsibility for the first play because that run hit my gap. I took that first play pretty hard – (I'm) pretty upset about it. All you can do now is watch film and get better from it, unfortunately." – LB Nick Dzubnar