Q&A with Defensive End Joey Bosa

Before each home game, Chargers fans will have the opportunity to submit questions to Chargers players for the team's GameDay Magazine, which is sold at the stadium. This week ask defensive end Joey Bosa your question.
Answers will appear in the September 17 issue of GameDay Magazine when the Chargers host the Miami Dolphins. To ask your question, simply fill out the form below by this coming Thursday, August 24th and look for your question to be answered in GameDay Magazine when the Chargers host the Dolphins!
